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Home > Sports News > Premier League 2026-27: Will Emiliano Martinez Play For Chelsea vs Brighton? Check Chelsea Debut Update

Premier League 2026-27: Will Emiliano Martinez Play For Chelsea vs Brighton? Check Chelsea Debut Update

Emiliano Martinez could make his Chelsea debut against Brighton in the Premier League 2026-27 season after completing his move from Aston Villa. With registration completed, Xabi Alonso can select the World Cup-winning goalkeeper, although Robert Sanchez may retain his starting spot.

Emiliano Martinez joined Chelsea from Aston Villa. Image Credit: X/@ChelseaFC
Emiliano Martinez joined Chelsea from Aston Villa. Image Credit: X/@ChelseaFC

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 17:38 IST

Chelsea Football Club fans may get to see the newly signed goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, at the home game when their team plays against Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge. Martinez was signed by the club on Sunday from Aston Villa, a deal which has given the Argentine a three-year contract at Chelsea. 

After concerns were raised as to why Chelsea’s current goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, wasn’t performing at his very best, Xabi Alonso set about finding a reliable replacement between the posts. He wanted a strong, experienced, and proven presence to lead at goal, which is exactly what Martinez will bring to the table. Since registration has been completed ahead of the game against Brighton, Martinez will be available for selection.

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Will Emiliano Martinez Start For Chelsea Against Brighton?

Martinez’s name comes up during the conversation as Xabi Alonso’s potential pick for the match against Brighton. However, Robert Sanchez could be the first-choice goalkeeper for Chelsea for the upcoming clash.

Martinez has been a Premier League star in recent years who has appeared over 250 times and has represented Aston Villa at a world-class level by qualifying for the Champions League and winning the Europa League. Because of this, Alonso could consider Martinez an excellent alternative if he needs to bench Sanchez. The way things are now, the Spaniard could keep Sanchez and not make Martinez a first-team regular until the next match.

When Will Emiliano Martinez Play His First Game for Chelsea?

Should Alonso choose not to put Martinez in the starting XI for the match against Brighton, the Argentine would make his Chelsea debut soon in one of the upcoming games.

Martinez, who is a World Cup winner, came to the club to be a starter, and Chelsea didn’t sign him just to be a substitute. With a big number of Premier League and domestic cup games lined up, Martinez is going to get his debut minutes in one of the upcoming few matches.

If he does not get the chance against Brighton, the next game against Arsenal could definitely be the perfect time for Alonso to give Martinez his debut. The Argentine keeper is definitely going to be a big factor in the Blues’ campaign to the top 3/4 of the Premier League in the 2026-27 season, whether it is his first appearance on the day or not.

Also Read: Chelsea vs Brighton Prediction: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview

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Premier League 2026-27: Will Emiliano Martinez Play For Chelsea vs Brighton? Check Chelsea Debut Update
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Premier League 2026-27: Will Emiliano Martinez Play For Chelsea vs Brighton? Check Chelsea Debut Update
Premier League 2026-27: Will Emiliano Martinez Play For Chelsea vs Brighton? Check Chelsea Debut Update
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