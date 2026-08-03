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Home > Sports News > Premier League 2026/27: Jordan Henderson Completes Free Transfer To Chelsea After Leaving Brentford

Premier League 2026/27: Jordan Henderson Completes Free Transfer To Chelsea After Leaving Brentford

Veteran and seasoned mid-fielder Jordan Henderson has penned a two-year deal with Chelsea following his departure from Brentford, as the Premier Club announced on August 3, Monday.

Premier League 2026/27: Jordan Henderson Completes Free Transfer To Chelsea After Leaving Brentford. (Image Credits: X)
Premier League 2026/27: Jordan Henderson Completes Free Transfer To Chelsea After Leaving Brentford. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 21:45 IST

Veteran and seasoned mid-fielder Jordan Henderson has penned a two-year deal with Chelsea following his departure from Brentford, as the Premier Club announced on August 3, Monday. It will be the 36-year-old’s first appearance with Chelsea, having previously played for Liverpool, Coventry City, Sunderland and Brentford in the Premier League history.

“This was a huge opportunity I couldn’t turn ​down” – Jordan Henderson

The 36-year-old joined Chelsea on ‌a free transfer after making 34 appearances for Brentford last season, a campaign that earned him a place in England World Cup squad.
Given ​the size of the club, the manager, who I ​have great admiration for, and the quality of the ⁠players, this was a huge opportunity I couldn’t turn ​down. I was also so impressed with ​how much the ownership want Chelsea to be successful and move in the right direction,” Henderson said in a statement.
Henderson came through Sunderland’s academy before joining Liverpool in ​2011 and he spent 12 seasons at Anfield, making 492 ​appearances in all competitions and captaining the team to the Premier League ‌title ⁠in 2020. He left Liverpool for Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq in 2023 but departed after six months to join Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam before joining Brentford last year.

How did Jordan Henderson perform in FIFA World Cup 2026?

Henderson’s World Cup campaign, however, was cut short in unfortunate circumstances. He played only six minutes in the tournament before suffering a broken arm in a post-match accident following England’s last-16 victory over Mexico. England’s campaign ended in a semi-final following a heartbreaking defeat to Argentina, who were the eventual runners-up, losing to Spain in the tournament-decider.

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The experienced midfielder becomes new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso’s second English signing of the summer transfer window, following the club’s record-breaking acquisition of England international Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa. Chelsea, who endured a disappointing 10th-place finish in the Premier League last season, will begin their 2026-27 campaign with a London derby against Fulham on August 24 as they look to return to the upper reaches of English football.

Chelsea, who finished 10th ⁠in ​the Premier League last season, begin ​the new campaign at local rivals Fulham on August 24.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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Premier League 2026/27: Jordan Henderson Completes Free Transfer To Chelsea After Leaving Brentford
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Premier League 2026/27: Jordan Henderson Completes Free Transfer To Chelsea After Leaving Brentford

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Premier League 2026/27: Jordan Henderson Completes Free Transfer To Chelsea After Leaving Brentford
Premier League 2026/27: Jordan Henderson Completes Free Transfer To Chelsea After Leaving Brentford
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