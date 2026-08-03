Premier League 2026/27: Jordan Henderson Completes Free Transfer To Chelsea After Leaving Brentford

Veteran and seasoned mid-fielder Jordan Henderson has penned a two-year deal with Chelsea following his departure from Brentford, as the Premier Club announced on August 3, Monday. It will be the 36-year-old’s first appearance with Chelsea, having previously played for Liverpool, Coventry City, Sunderland and Brentford in the Premier League history.

“T his was a huge opportunity I couldn’t turn ​down” – Jordan Henderson

The 36-year-old joined Chelsea on ‌a free transfer after making 34 appearances for Brentford last season, a campaign that earned him a place in England World Cup squad.

“ Given ​the size of the club, the manager, who I ​have great admiration for, and the quality of the ⁠players, this was a huge opportunity I couldn’t turn ​down. I was also so impressed with ​how much the ownership want Chelsea to be successful and move in the right direction,” Henderson said in a statement.

(With inputs from Reuters)