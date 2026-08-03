Premier League 2026/27: Jordan Henderson Completes Free Transfer To Chelsea After Leaving Brentford

Veteran and seasoned mid-fielder Jordan Henderson has penned a two-year deal with Chelsea following his departure from Brentford, as the Premier Club announced on August 3, Monday. It will be the 36-year-old’s first appearance with Chelsea, having previously played for Liverpool, Coventry City, Sunderland and Brentford in the Premier League history.
“This was a huge opportunity I couldn’t turn down” – Jordan Henderson
“Given the size of the club, the manager, who I have great admiration for, and the quality of the players, this was a huge opportunity I couldn’t turn down. I was also so impressed with how much the ownership want Chelsea to be successful and move in the right direction,” Henderson said in a statement.
How did Jordan Henderson perform in FIFA World Cup 2026?
Henderson’s World Cup campaign, however, was cut short in unfortunate circumstances. He played only six minutes in the tournament before suffering a broken arm in a post-match accident following England’s last-16 victory over Mexico. England’s campaign ended in a semi-final following a heartbreaking defeat to Argentina, who were the eventual runners-up, losing to Spain in the tournament-decider.
The experienced midfielder becomes new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso’s second English signing of the summer transfer window, following the club’s record-breaking acquisition of England international Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa. Chelsea, who endured a disappointing 10th-place finish in the Premier League last season, will begin their 2026-27 campaign with a London derby against Fulham on August 24 as they look to return to the upper reaches of English football.
(With inputs from Reuters)