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Home > Sports News > Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Manchester City Continue Winning Start After Matchday 6; Spurs Struggle in Relegation Zone — Check Full EPL Standings

Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Manchester City Continue Winning Start After Matchday 6; Spurs Struggle in Relegation Zone — Check Full EPL Standings

Premier League 2026/27 points table after Matchday 6 sees Manchester City lead with 18 points following six consecutive wins. Arsenal and Brighton occupy second and third, while Tottenham Hotspur sit 19th in the relegation zone without a league victory.

Manchester City remain at the top of the Premier League 2026/27 standings. Image Credit: X/@ManCity
Manchester City remain at the top of the Premier League 2026/27 standings. Image Credit: X/@ManCity

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 19:47 IST

Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: The Premier League 2026/27 season witnessed contrasting fortunes after Matchday 6, with Manchester City maintaining their perfect start while Tottenham Hotspur remained in the relegation zone. City strengthened their position at the summit with a commanding 3-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield on October 11. 

Premier League 2026/27 Points Table

Rank Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points
1 Man City 6 6 0 0 11 18
2 Arsenal 6 5 0 1 5 15
3 Brighton 6 4 1 1 13 13
4 Brentford 6 2 4 0 6 10
5 Everton 6 2 4 0 3 10
6 Chelsea 6 3 1 2 2 10
7 Leeds 6 2 3 1 3 9
8 Hull 6 2 3 1 2 9
9 Liverpool 6 2 3 1 0 9
10 Ipswich Town 6 3 0 3 -3 9
11 Newcastle 6 2 2 2 -3 8
12 Palace 6 2 1 3 -3 7
13 Man Utd 6 1 3 2 0 6
14 Coventry 6 2 0 4 -6 6
15 Nottm Forest 6 1 2 3 -3 5
16 Aston Villa 6 1 2 3 -5 5
17 Sunderland 6 1 1 4 -6 4
18 Bournemouth 6 0 3 3 -6 3
19 Spurs 6 0 3 3 -6 3
20 Fulham 6 0 2 4 -4 2

 

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Manchester City Win Each of Their Six Games

Manchester City lead the Premier League table with 18 points from six matches, having achieved six straight wins. Their most recent victory against Liverpool featured goals from Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, and Rayan Cherki. Arsenal are in second place with 15 points, and Brighton are third with 13 points.

Tottenham Hotspur Remain in the Relegation Zone

Spurs are 19th with three points after six games having yet to win a league game this campaign. Spurs equalised in stoppage-time through Dominic Solanke to rescue a 1-1 draw against Manchester United despite playing with 10 men following Rodrigo Bentancur’s red card.

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Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Manchester City Continue Winning Start After Matchday 6; Spurs Struggle in Relegation Zone — Check Full EPL Standings
Tags: Manchester Citypremier leagueTottenham Spurs

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Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Manchester City Continue Winning Start After Matchday 6; Spurs Struggle in Relegation Zone — Check Full EPL Standings
Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Manchester City Continue Winning Start After Matchday 6; Spurs Struggle in Relegation Zone — Check Full EPL Standings
Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Manchester City Continue Winning Start After Matchday 6; Spurs Struggle in Relegation Zone — Check Full EPL Standings
Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Manchester City Continue Winning Start After Matchday 6; Spurs Struggle in Relegation Zone — Check Full EPL Standings
Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Manchester City Continue Winning Start After Matchday 6; Spurs Struggle in Relegation Zone — Check Full EPL Standings

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