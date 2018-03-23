Premier League fixtures have been rescheduled due to a packed schedule for the clubs participating in different competitions in England and Europe. With the Carabao Cup done and dusted, the English clubs apart from the league are shifting their focus on the Champions League and the FA Cup which will return back to action following the international break. A majority of matches in April have been shifted to new dates ahead of the FA Cup semi-finals and the last eight of the Champions League.
In the FA Cup semifinals, Manchester United will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspurs while Chelsea will take on Southampton. The ties will be played at the Wembley on April 21/22. In the Champions League, Liverpool and Manchester City are due to clash in the quarterfinals due to which their Premier League fixtures have been shifted on new dates. The dates could further be moved ahead depending on which team progresses further into the European competition. The two teams are lined up to face each other in the first and second leg of Champions League quarterfinals on April 5 and 11 respectively.
Here is the list of new dates for upcoming Premier League fixtures, the dates are subject to change and can be rescheduled after the first week of April.
Tuesday April 17
Brighton vs Tottenham
Wednesday April 18
Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Thursday April 19
Burnley vs Chelsea
Sunday April 22
Arsenal vs West Ham
Stoke vs Burnley
Manchester City vs Swansea
(To be moved on April 21 if City reach Champions League semi-finals)
West Brom vs Liverpool
(To be moved on April 21 if Liverpool reach Champions League semi-finals)
ALSO READ: Manchester United players ripped apart club’s best-paid player Alexis Sanchez after Sevilla humiliation
Monday April 23
Everton vs Newcastle
Saturday April 28
Liverpool vs Stoke
(to be moved to April 29 if City reach Champions League semi-finals)
Sunday April 29
West Ham vs Manchester City
(to be moved to April 28 if City reach Champions League semi-finals)
ALSO READ: Los Angeles you’re welcome! Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs for LA Galaxy after leaving Manchester UnitedFor all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App