The Premier League have confirmed the rescheduled dates for the Premier League fixtures in the April due to FA Cup and the Champions League. While Manchester City and Liverpool are lined up to play in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea and Southampton will play their respective FA Cup ties on April 21/22.

Premier League fixtures have been rescheduled due to a packed schedule for the clubs participating in different competitions in England and Europe. With the Carabao Cup done and dusted, the English clubs apart from the league are shifting their focus on the Champions League and the FA Cup which will return back to action following the international break. A majority of matches in April have been shifted to new dates ahead of the FA Cup semi-finals and the last eight of the Champions League.

In the FA Cup semifinals, Manchester United will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspurs while Chelsea will take on Southampton. The ties will be played at the Wembley on April 21/22. In the Champions League, Liverpool and Manchester City are due to clash in the quarterfinals due to which their Premier League fixtures have been shifted on new dates. The dates could further be moved ahead depending on which team progresses further into the European competition. The two teams are lined up to face each other in the first and second leg of Champions League quarterfinals on April 5 and 11 respectively.

Here is the list of new dates for upcoming Premier League fixtures, the dates are subject to change and can be rescheduled after the first week of April.

Tuesday April 17

Brighton vs Tottenham

Wednesday April 18

Bournemouth vs Manchester United

Thursday April 19

Burnley vs Chelsea

Sunday April 22

Arsenal vs West Ham

Stoke vs Burnley

Manchester City vs Swansea

(To be moved on April 21 if City reach Champions League semi-finals)

West Brom vs Liverpool

(To be moved on April 21 if Liverpool reach Champions League semi-finals)

Monday April 23

Everton vs Newcastle

Saturday April 28

Liverpool vs Stoke

(to be moved to April 29 if City reach Champions League semi-finals)

Sunday April 29

West Ham vs Manchester City

(to be moved to April 28 if City reach Champions League semi-finals)

