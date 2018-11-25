Bournemouth missed the opportunity to leapfrog Manchester United in the Premier League table and now lies at the 8th spot. On the other hand, Arsenal maintained its charge for a top-four finish as it is placed at the 5th spot, just a point adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

A lacklustre Arsenal emerged triumphant over a spirited Bournemouth side in a Premier League encounter played on Sunday. An own-goal by Jefferson Lerma and second half-winner by Pierre Aubameyang made sure that the Gunners took away all the three points from Vitality Stadium. Josh King was the lone scorer for his side. With the victory, Unai Emery’s men maintained their unbeaten streak in all competitions and stretched it to 17 games.

A last-minute groin injury to Arsenal spearhead Alexandre Lacazette before the kick-off forced Unai Emery to make tactical changes to his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation. He deployed a 3-4-3 formation with Aubameyang, Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan leading the Arsenal attack. But the attacking frailties in the new-look Arsenal team were exposed early by a rampant Bournemouth.

The Cherries started the game strongly dominating the possession and snuffing out dangers posed by the visitors. Eddie Howe’s men looked threatening on the break but their morale was dampened when Lerma scored a spectacular own goal to give his opponents a nice 1-0 lead in the 30th minute.

Just before the half-time whistle, Josh King netted a fantastic strike to equalise the score. Bournemouth attempted to take lead over Arsenal in the second half but a stoic Arsenal defence made sure the hosts didn’t capitalise on any opportunity.

It was in the 67th minute that Aubameyang, who had been profligate throughout the match, netted a fantastic diving goal in Sead Kolasinac’s assist. With the victory, the Gunners extended their unbeaten streak to 17 games.

Bournemouth missed the opportunity to leapfrog Manchester United in the Premier League table and now lies at the 8th spot. On the other hand, Arsenal maintained its charge for a top-four finish as it is placed at the 5th spot, just a point adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More