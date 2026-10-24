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Home > Sports News > Premier League: Arsenal Join Man City at Summit After Aston Villa End Leaders’ Perfect Start

Premier League: Arsenal Join Man City at Summit After Aston Villa End Leaders’ Perfect Start

Premier League: Arsenal moved level with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table after beating Everton 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (Oct 24). The Gunners capitalised on City's first league defeat of the season, with Aston Villa securing a 2-1 victory over Pep Guardiola's side at Villa Park. Nicolas Jackson scored twice to end City's unbeaten start, allowing Mikel Arteta's team to close the gap and reach 21 points after eight matches. Elsewhere, Fulham registered a 1-0 win over Coventry City, while Chelsea were scheduled to face Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's late fixture.

Premier League: Arsenal Join Man City at Summit After Aston Villa End Leaders' Perfect Start
Premier League: Arsenal Join Man City at Summit After Aston Villa End Leaders' Perfect Start

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 23:04 IST

Premier League: Arsenal moved level with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table after beating Everton 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (Oct 24). The Gunners capitalised on City’s first league defeat of the season, with Aston Villa securing a 2-1 victory over Pep Guardiola’s side at Villa Park. Nicolas Jackson scored twice to end City’s unbeaten start, allowing Mikel Arteta’s team to close the gap and reach 21 points after eight matches. Elsewhere, Fulham registered a 1-0 win over Coventry City, while Chelsea were scheduled to face Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s late fixture.

Arsenal Beat Everton to Join Manchester City at the Top

Arsenal took advantage of Manchester City’s setback by earning a 2-0 victory over Everton in heavy rain in north London. Ezri Konsa opened the scoring in the seventh minute after Martin Odegaard’s corner created confusion inside the visitors’ penalty area. England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford dealt with the initial effort, but Everton failed to clear the ball, allowing Konsa to score from close range for his first goal for the club.

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The goal also ended Arsenal’s run of 13 matches across all competitions without scoring from a set piece, with their previous such goal coming in May. The Gunners maintained control of the contest before doubling their advantage in the 68th minute. Ben White, making his 200th appearance for Arsenal, delivered a cross towards the far post, where Gabriel headed home on his 200th Premier League appearance.

The victory took Arsenal to 21 points, level with Manchester City after eight games. Everton, meanwhile, remained ninth in the league standings.

Nicolas Jackson Double Ends Manchester City’s Perfect Start

Aston Villa claimed a 2-1 win over Manchester City at Villa Park, recording their first home league victory of the season and their third consecutive league win against the defending champions. The result lifted Unai Emery’s side to sixth place with 11 points and brought City’s perfect start to the campaign to an end.

Villa took the lead in the sixth minute after a defensive error from Marc Guehi allowed captain John McGinn to win possession and set up Nicolas Jackson. The striker finished into the bottom corner to give the hosts an early advantage.

Manchester City responded after the break when Erling Haaland headed home Iliman Ndiaye’s clipped delivery from a free kick. However, Jackson restored Villa’s lead in the 60th minute. Ibrahim Mbaye drove forward down the right flank before cutting the ball back for his Senegalese teammate, whose effort slipped beneath goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Jackson described the result as important for Villa, while acknowledging City’s strength and emphasising that his team would continue to approach the campaign one match at a time.

Fulham Edge Coventry City With Late Oscar Bobb Goal

Fulham secured a 1-0 victory over Coventry City to claim their second league win of the season. The decisive moment arrived in the 80th minute when Oscar Bobb produced an impressive individual effort after appearing close to being substituted.

Bobb collected the ball on the right, moved past Jack Rudoni and curled a finish into the far corner to settle the contest. Fulham moved to 12th in the table following the win, while Coventry remained 19th.

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Premier League: Arsenal Join Man City at Summit After Aston Villa End Leaders’ Perfect Start
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Premier League: Arsenal Join Man City at Summit After Aston Villa End Leaders’ Perfect Start

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Premier League: Arsenal Join Man City at Summit After Aston Villa End Leaders’ Perfect Start
Premier League: Arsenal Join Man City at Summit After Aston Villa End Leaders’ Perfect Start
Premier League: Arsenal Join Man City at Summit After Aston Villa End Leaders’ Perfect Start
Premier League: Arsenal Join Man City at Summit After Aston Villa End Leaders’ Perfect Start
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