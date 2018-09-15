Arsenal was everywhere on the field and overpowered the league climbers Newcastle United in a 2-0 victory at St James' Park on Saturday. A stunning free kick by Granit Xhaka and a well-taken goal by Mesut Ozil were enough to see off the hosts in the rather one-sided Premier League match.

A resurgent Arsenal defeated newly-promoted Newcastle United 2-0 at the St James’ Park on Saturday. The hosts were no match to the tough-tackling and constantly pressing Unai Emery’s men who gave away no room to Rafael Benitez’s team to capitalise upon. Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil were on the scoresheet for the Gunners as they took away all the three points from the game. Newcastle’s only goal came in the injury time when Ciaran Clark scored a powerful header past Petr Cech.

When Arsenal stepped out on the field, they appeared like a squad which had a plan and superbly executed it throughout the first half. Granit Xhaka pulled the strings from the midfield while Aubameyang, who was cut a frustrated figure throughout the match, worked really hard in the attack to find an opening but to no avail.

It was in the second half that Arsenal turned the game. Xhaka scored a magnificent free kick in the 49th minute and Mesut Ozil, who has been subject to never-ending criticism for several reasons, piled more misery on the home side by doubling Arsenal’s lead in the 58th minute.

However, it did not stop there for Arsenal as they refused to sit deep and relax, but rather continued to press Newcastle. Apart from controlling a large part of possession, Unai Emery’s side was a constant thorn for the home side with their counter-attacks.

Newcastle attempted a couple of shots in the dying minutes of the game and in the injury time, the Arsenal defence finally succumbed to the burgeoning pressure and gave away a goal. Ciaran Clark scored a powerful header and gave some salvation to his side.

Newcastle has now lost four and drawn one in the five matches they have played in the ongoing season so far and currently lies in the relegation zone above Burnley and West Ham, who are yet to secure a point.

On the other hand, after enduring a tough couple of opening matches, Arsenal has got back to the winning ways. It was their third victory on the trot which has placed them at the 7th spot in the Premier League table.

