Manchester City will be up against a wounded Arsenal side that will be willing to give everything in the Premier League battle believes Vincent Kompany. The veteran defender who was City's stand out player in the Carabao Cup fina has issued a warning to his teammates ahaed of return clash against Arsenal.

Manchester City are enjoying a formidable run across competition this season. Pep Guardiola’s men humbled Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final to lift their first trophy of the season. The two teams will now meet in the return fixture at the Emirates in the Premier League. Ahead of the clash Manchester City Captain Vincent Kompany has warned his teammates of not taking it easy against Arsene Wenger’s misfiring Gunners. Kompany is of a strong belief that Arsenal will be keeping the crushing defeat aside and come into the game as a top team.

Kompany found the back of the net after almost a year scoring the second goal for his side in the 3-0 win. He was on top of his game and did less to give any of the Arsenal forwards a chance in front of the goal. After Sergio Aguero opened the scoring with a superb chip past David Ospina from a long shot from City keeper Ederson, Kompany doubled the lead for his side with a powerful shot. The veteran center-back believes it will be a huge mistake on City’s part to underestimate their rivals.

Arsenal, who bolstered their front line with the addition of Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have failed to make it count. The Gunners have lost their last two games and will find it a daunting task to down a mighty opponent in City who are on a rampant goalscoring run. However, Kompany believes brushing off Arsenal will be tougher than ever on Friday as they would fight back like a wounded animal.

“My opinion is simple, I think it’s going to be the hardest game of the season,” he told FourFourTwo.

“If my experience counts for anything – you will play a wounded animal, with a lot of quality in the team. At the same time, we are going to do everything we can to still be relentless,” he added.

