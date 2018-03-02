Arsene Wenger's days at Arsenal don't seem to get better anytime soon with the club suffering second successive defeat against Premier League leaders Manchester City. Manager Arsene Wenger defended his forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan after the 3-0 loss and rated his side's performance as one of the best physically so far in the season.

Arsenal were run over by Manchester City yet again after a humiliating defeat in the Carabao Cup final. Pep Guardiola’s men scored three past the Gunners to earn three points and cement their spot on top of the Premier League table. With every passing game, the Cityzens are taking a step further towards the ultimate trophy. Though Arsenal was yet again hapless with slight attacking intent and a spineless performance, manager Arsene Wenger claimed that it was one of the best physical performances by his side so far this season.

Arsenal succumbed to the flawless attacking flair of Pep Guardiola’s side for the second time in five days. The Emirates saw yet another shambolic display from their team which was easily outclassed by Manchester City. The 3-0 defeat means Arsenal have now lost seven games across competitions in 2018, more than any other English club. Inside 33 minutes, City scored 3 leaving Arsenal as the first top-flight side this season to have conceded three inside the first half.

However, the defeat surprisingly didn’t stop Wenger from praising the peak physical condition of his players who he thought were well up there in a game which was intense and draining.

“I felt it was a game of top intensity,” Wenger said. “We produced physically our highest performance of the season by quite far. Physically the two teams gave a lo,” said the Arsenal manager.

“I knew the first half would be difficult for us. They took advantage of every defensive weakness in the first half.

“We lost against a top quality team, the best in the country. The fact they are high in confidence and we are low played a big part tonight,” he added.

Arsenal were up there when the game started and as it progressed, the Gunners seemed to be losing control. Bernando Silva opened the scoring for City with a skilful curled shot and the lead was doubled in a few minutes by Spanish ace David Silva, who is enjoying a great return from injury. Leroy Sane, who was the architect of City’s dominating display plundered the third to round off the riot.

Arsenal’s latest recruit Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan failed to find the back of the net and had to embrace an ordinary outing at the Emirates. The two forwards had nothing to show for their efforts as a formidable City backline kept things clean and keeper Ederson saved a penalty from Aubameyang to ensure the score line remained same as it was in the Carabao Cup win.

Wenger defended Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang, saying the two forwards need to be given time before being judged at Arsenal. The Dortmund pair has so far failed to impress with Aubameyang scoring just once in four appearances for the club.

“They need time to adapt,” Wenger told a post-match news conference when asked about Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan.

“Every game you lose now you are under pressure. They are players who just joined us, I am sure they will do well,” he added.

The defeat leaves struggling in the top four race at the sixth position in the league, 10 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. With Premier League top four race a distant dream, and having been dumped out of rest of the competitions, the Europa League is the only way Arsenal could secure a Champions League spot next season.

