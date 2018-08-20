Brighton stood their ground in the second half and harassed a biteless attack of Manchester United for the large part of the game. Jose Mourinho's men got their late consolation in the injury time when Paul Pogba scored a penalty. Brighton clinched the game 3-2, making it their third consecutive league victory over the Red Devils.

Manchester United and Jose Mourinho were finally given a reality check by a spirited Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in the second gameweek of Premier League 2018-19 season. The underdogs shellshocked the Old Trafford outfit with three first-half goals and ultimately took away all the three points from the game. Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba tried to get their side back in the game but their two fantastic efforts were just not enough to save the sinking ship of Manchester United.

Manchester United took early control of the game with some tidy passes and neat attacks but the purple patch did not last long. Brighton’s Glenn Murray made a cunning run inside the box and flicked in a beautiful ball inside the box giving the hosts a 1-0 lead. Shane Duffy piled more misery on the travelling side with a well-taken far post finish past a haplessly standing David De Gea.

Brighton subjugated Manchester United’s game and began dominating them in every part of the pitch. From a water-tight defence to a sublime attacking unit, Brighton was causing all kind of troubles for the visitors. On the other hand, United’s defence was as abysmal as it could have gotten while the absence of talisman Alexis Sanchez was evident in their attacks.

Nevertheless, Romelu Lukaku fought back and pulled one back for his side in the 34th minute with a thumping header but Pascal Gross converted a penalty just before the end of the first half to make sure United took away nothing from the game.

Brighton stood their ground in the second half and harassed a biteless attack of Manchester United for the large part of the game. Jose Mourinho’s men got their late consolation in the injury time when Paul Pogba scored a penalty. Brighton clinched the game 3-2, making it their third consecutive league victory over the Red Devils.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More