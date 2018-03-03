A spirited Burnley came from behind to down a spineless Everton side on the Turf Moor in the Premier League. After Turkish striker Cenk Tosun put Everton ahead with a crisp header, Goals from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood in the second half secured all three points for the Clarets who were arguably the better side in the second half.

Burnley secured three important points at the Turf Moor on a cold breezy night as they bounced back from a goal down to defeat a 10-man Everton side in the Premier League. In an entertaining encounter, Burnley after a steady start accelerated well in the second half and rattled past the Toffees who did less to stop their opponents from securing a win after a winless run of eleven games. Everton drew the first blood through Cenk Tosun, who opened the scoring for his side with a powerful header but Burnley kept their spirits high and scored twice in the second half to take all three points home.

Everton started the game as a more dominating side with heavy pressing and continuous pressure on the Burnley backline. But the Clarets kept them at bay for most of the time and ensured the Toffees attackers had nothing to show for their efforts. Deservingly, the Merseyside club managed to take a 1-0 lead going into the second half but were blown away by a spirited Burnley in the later 45 minutes. Goals from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood floored the away side, ensuring that Everton’s woeful record away from home remains intact. Everton has now lost five away games in a row.

The Toffees played a balanced side and should have capitalised on the opportunities earlier but a series of failed passes and co-ordination saw them lose the ball too often. Theo Walcott missed a delectable opportunity in front of the goal when he dashed the ball over the crossbar failing a brilliant lay off by Gylfi Sigurdsson. After letting Burnley enjoy possession, Everton went all guns blazing offensively before the end of the half-time and it was Turkish striker Tosun who scored his first in an Everton shirt.

Seamus Coleman’s delivery on a Walcott pass fell into the head of Tosun, who made no target and slotted in a powerful header. The goal meant Burnley had learnt a lesson and they certainly did not repeat their mistakes in the second half. Burnley took over the ball after going a goal down but Everton looked dangerous on counters. Walcott and Tosun tested the Burnley keepers towards the end of first half but he stood up to the occasion and kept his side in the contest.

Jordan Pickford was Everton’s only positive in the second half as he superbly kept the goal and flicked a powerful header from Ben Mee. However, Burnley was ruthless in their approach as they continuously kept haunting the Everton goal and finally found a breakthrough when Barnes scored a sensational equaliser on a creative lay off from Matthew Lowton.

It was Chris Wood who scored the decisive goal in the 80th minute with a back-post header that ended Everton’s all hopes of getting back in the game. The visitor’s worries were further worsened with Williams getting sent off for a foul on Barnes during an Everton set-piece. Burnley will next face West Ham in the Premier League having regained confidence after a win at the Turf Moor, while Everton will be up against Brighton.

