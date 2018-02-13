Chelsea defeated West Brom 3-0 to return back to winning ways after a series of disappointing losses against Watford and Bournemouth. While Eden Hazard was the star performer of the night for the reigning champions, it was French striker Olivier Giroud who had a superb outing for his new side and was deservingly praised for his display.

Chelsea went back to winning ways at the Stamford Bridge as they brushed aside challenge from a hapless West Brom side in the Premier League. Antonio Conte showered praises on his new hitman Olivier Giroud who had a sensational full-time debut for his new side. With the help of goals from Eden Hazard and Victor Moses, Chelsea secured all three points from the clash and pushed West Brom towards the dearth end of relegation. The victory eased off pressure on Antonio Conte who was positive about his side’s display.

Eden Hazard scored an outstanding brace to score the opener and the closing for his side. Victor Moses plundered a 63rd-minute strike to end Chelsea’s unbeaten run of five games. Two successive heavy defeats against Bournemouth and Watford had piled up immense pressure on Conte but the win against baggies means Chelsea had something to cheer for. Giroud was superb with his ball control and target hitting skills as he set-up Eden Hazard for the opener in the 25th minute to help his side take the lead. Collecting a skilful pass from Cesc Fabregas, Hazard played it on Giroud’s foot who squared off a gorgeous lay off for Hazard to slot it past the bottom left corner.

Praising the French striker’s all-out performance in the game, Conte said, “We must be pleased for Giroud’s performance. It was the first time he has played from the start for us.”

“Giroud is coming back from a muscular problem so it’s important he goes into our idea of football, into the right position. The first goal was a clear example of our idea,” Conte added.

Giroud however, couldn’t manage to finish 90 minutes as he had to leave the pitch after injuring his head in a tussle against West Brom defenders. The injury looked serious and was a worrying sign for Conte who sent in Alvaro Morata to replace the France international. Morata who had not returned from injury for quite a while had a good second half and added pace to the drained Chelsea attack. Happy with the Spaniard’s performance, Conte said he hopes Morata returns back soon to bolster his team’s attack.

“We must be very pleased because Morata played very well in the last 30 minutes, with great personality and speed,” Conte said.

“Now the most important thing for us is that these two players find their best physical condition. Morata has suffered for a month with this pain in his back and I hope we’ve solved this situation,” he added.

Eden Hazard, however, stole all the limelight with a brace and stood as the man of the match. After scoring the opener in the 25th minute from Giroud’s pass, he scored his second in the 71st minute when he capitalised on a ball from Morata before curling it past the goalkeeper.