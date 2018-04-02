Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admitted that UEFA Champions League qualification will be difficult for the Premier League holders after Tottenham Hotspur defeat at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Spurs outclassed Conte's men at Stamford Bridge for the first time in 28 years. According to Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, the situation is very difficult to take a place in Champions League for next season. Spurs exploited every chance they had, Conte added.

With Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur breaking the jinx at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the Premier League, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admitted that UEFA Champions League qualification will be a tough task ahead for the English league holders this season. Tottenham Hotspur outclassed Chelsea in their backyard for the first time in 28 years. Mauricio Pochettino’s men registered a historic 3-1 at Stamford Bridge yesterday in the Premier League and also whacked Chelsea’s hopes of making into Europe’s biggest competition — UEFA Champions League next season.

The Premier League holders are eight points adrift of the final fourth position which is currently occupied by their recent conquers Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League. To seal their first triumph at Stamford Bridge since 1990, Spurs came from behind through England international Dele Ali, who struck twice for The Lilywhites in quick succession. Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata scored the opening goal of the match when he capitalized on Hugo Lloris’s error in the 30th minute of the game. Morata’s goal was cancelled out by Christian Eriksen in the second half. The Danish midfielder’s wonder strike came in the 46th minute of the game.

Spurs took the lead in the 62nd minute when Eric Dier’s sumptuous over the top pass was converted into a goal by Dele Ali. The 21-year old then doubled his tally in the next five minutes. Conte, who delivered in his debut season for Chelsea with the Premier League title last season, admitted that Champions League qualification next season will be difficult for the Blues. “Now the situation is very difficult to take a place in Champions League for next season,” Antonio Conte was quoted as saying. “I think in this season in many games we created many chances but we didn’t score. I think last season we were more clinical. In this game I saw Tottenham do this, they exploited every chance they had,’’ he added.

