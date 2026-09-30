Premier League Confirms Manchester City Guilty of All Financial Charges, ‘Sham’ Contracts And £830m Overstated Income Revealed

Premier League Confirms Manchester City Guilty of All Financial Breach Charges: Manchester City have been found guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules over a nine-season period by an independent Commission. The Commission also upheld the majority of charges relating to the club’s failure to cooperate with the League’s investigation. The findings cover the period from the 2009-10 to the 2017-18 seasons and include the use of alleged ‘sham’ commercial contracts, inaccurate financial reporting and breaches of spending regulations. Here is a detailed look at the Commission’s findings as of Wednesday (Sep 30).

Manchester City Found Guilty of Premier League Financial Rule Breaches

An independent Commission found Manchester City guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. The findings included the use of commercial arrangements that allegedly misrepresented the true agreements between the club and its partners, as well as the submission of inaccurate financial accounts.

The Commission also concluded that Manchester City significantly breached both the Premier League’s and UEFA’s spending limits during the period under investigation. It found that the club had failed to accurately report its income and expenditure for the purposes of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules and UEFA’s Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Rules.

Manchester City’s ‘Sham’ Commercial Contracts Explained

According to the Commission’s findings, Manchester City entered into ‘sham’ commercial agreements with several sponsors to artificially inflate the club’s revenue and reduce its costs. The Commission found that the sponsors paid only a portion of the relevant sponsorship fees, while the remaining amounts were funded by Abu Dhabi United Group Investment & Development Ltd (ADUG), which owned the club.

The Commission also found that further ‘sham’ arrangements, funded by ADUG, were used to make the club’s operating expenses appear lower than they actually were. Another arrangement involved Fordham, an entity that purchased the club’s players’ image rights, through what the Commission described as a ‘sham’ circular arrangement funded by ADUG.

Over £900 Million in Revenue and Cost Manipulation

The Commission found that the schemes were designed to artificially inflate Manchester City’s revenues and reduce its costs by more than £900 million during the affected period. The purpose was to make the club appear compliant with the applicable financial regulations.

As a consequence, the Commission concluded that Manchester City submitted misstated accounts and concealed the true state of its finances from its auditors and football regulators. It stated that the club’s conduct clearly demonstrated an intention to circumvent the Premier League’s rules.

Manchester City Breached Premier League and UEFA Spending Limits

The Commission found that Manchester City failed to accurately report its income and expenditure under the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules and UEFA’s Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Rules. It concluded that, had the relevant agreements been correctly reported in the club’s accounts, Manchester City would have breached both the Premier League’s and UEFA’s spending limits by a substantial amount.

Manchester City Found Guilty of Failing to Cooperate With Investigation

The Premier League conducted a four-year investigation into Manchester City’s financial affairs. During the investigation, the club was found to have committed multiple breaches of its duties of cooperation and utmost good faith towards the League.

The independent Commission upheld three of the four alleged breaches relating to the club’s failure to cooperate. It also concluded that Manchester City had made concerted efforts to stop and frustrate the Premier League’s investigation.

Manchester City Financial Charges: Key Findings

Period under investigation: 2009-10 to 2017-18 seasons.

2009-10 to 2017-18 seasons. Commercial arrangements: ‘Sham’ sponsorship and other agreements were used to artificially inflate revenues and reduce costs.

‘Sham’ sponsorship and other agreements were used to artificially inflate revenues and reduce costs. Financial reporting: The club submitted misstated accounts and concealed its financial position from auditors and football regulators.

The club submitted misstated accounts and concealed its financial position from auditors and football regulators. Spending regulations: Significant breaches of Premier League and UEFA spending limits were identified.

Significant breaches of Premier League and UEFA spending limits were identified. Investigation cooperation: Three of the four alleged breaches of cooperation and good faith were upheld.

Three of the four alleged breaches of cooperation and good faith were upheld. Financial impact: The schemes were found to have manipulated revenues and costs by more than £900 million during the affected period.