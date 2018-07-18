A dynamic midfielder like Keita, when placed alongside a tough-tackling midfielder like Fabinho, forms a midfield partnership that can wreak havoc in opposition's half. Moreover, if goalkeeper Alisson joins in the already swelling ranks, Liverpool will be a force to reckon with.

Liverpool has taken great strides in both Premier League and UEFA Champions League under coach Jurgen Klopp in the past couple of years. After an overwhelming 2017-18 campaign across all competitions, the Anfield supporters are bracing for another stellar season of football from the Reds. And much of the credit for the upbeat atmosphere among the club fans goes to the shrewd transfer business that the Reds have concluded so far.

The only loss that Klopp had to endure from his high-flying squad of last year was of Emre Can. The ball-winning German midfielder left the Merseyside on a free transfer and joined the Serie A giants Juventus. But that wasn’t a problem for the former Borussia Dortmund boss as he acted swiftly in the transfer market and acquired the services of highly-rated defensive midfielder Fabinho from Monaco.

Not only that, Liverpool ended the long-standing transfer saga surrounding Naby Keita by signing him for a record 54 million pounds. Now Keita is a promising midfielder who possesses a particular set of skills which make him the finest box-to-box midfielder in Premier League.

A dynamic midfielder like Keita, when placed alongside a tough-tackling midfielder like Fabinho, forms a midfield partnership that can wreak havoc in opposition’s half.

Explosive winger Xherdan Shaqiri is the third signing of Liverpool in the current transfer window. He has been snapped up from the now relegated Stoke City for a cut-price of 13 million pounds. The Swiss attacker will give much-needed quality backup to the deadly attacking lineup of Liverpool which comprises of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

If the reports in England and Italy are to be believed, then Liverpool are actively seeking to sign goalkeeper Alisson from Roma. The Brazilian goalkeeper is one of the most sought-after footballers in the world currently and he will fill up the only frailty in Liverpool’s squad more than adequately.

