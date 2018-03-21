Denmark head coach Åge Hareide said that Tottenham Hotspur's midfielder Christian Eriksen can become the best midfielder in the world as he’s not behind with rest of the best. Åge Hareide thinks Eriksen is in the form of his life and wants Danish international to take his form into the coming World Cup in Russia for Denmark. Erisken joined Tottenham from Dutch giants Ajax in 2013. Spurs then manager André Villas-Boas cashed in the lucrative amount received from Gareth Bale's transfer to Real Madrid 6 years ago.

Denmark head coach Åge Hareide believes Tottenham Hotspur’s midfielder Christian Eriksen has what it takes to become the best midfielder in the world. Åge Hareide thinks Eriksen is in the form of his life as the Danish international is expected to take his form into the coming World Cup for Denmark. Erisken, who joined Tottenham from Dutch giants Ajax in 2013 after Spurs then manager André Villas-Boas cashed in the lucrative amount received from Gareth Bale’s transfer to Real Madrid. While Spurs signed many exciting prospect including the likes of Michel Soldado from Valencai, Eric Lamela from AS Roma, the Danish international Christian Eriksen turned out to be an easy bargain for the North London club.

While Erik Lamela came from Roma in a club record fee of £30million, Eriksen on the other was roped in by the Premier League giants for a sizeable £11million deal. With the FIFA World Cup in Russia around the corner, Denmark coach Åge Hareide complimented the Spurs midfielder, who has become a household name after arriving from Ajax in 2013. The Denmark coach was full of praise for Eriksen as the 64-year old Norwegian football manager expects him to flourish with time. Hareide said that Eriksen is a type of player who adapts to anything.

“He is ready to take the next step forward. I think he is a type of player who adapts to anything,” the Denmark head coach Åge Hareide was quoted as saying by Aftenposten. Hareide also expects him to improve with good players. “Give him a ball and he will make it talk wherever he is,” he said. “Christian is a type of player who only gets better while playing with good players,” he added. Continuing singing his praises, Hareide said no one even in the Barcelona or Real Madrid locker room are better than Christian Eriksen. “When you look at midfielders at Barcelona or Real Madrid, none of them are better than Christian,” Åge Hareide he said. “Luka Modrić went to Real Madrid from Tottenham and he was not as good as Christian,” he added.

