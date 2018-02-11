Arsenal FC manager Arsene Wenger on Saturday admitted that their clash with Spurs was indeed a must-win encounter and thanks to the disappointing result Gunners are left with a mountain to climb in the Premier League. Spurs edge past Wenger's Arsenal 1-0 to receive bragging rights of North London through their charismatic striker Harry Kane. The English International rose to the occasion and scored the opening goal of the game which turned out to be the only one.

It looks like Arsene Wenger’s hopes of finishing in the top four have been shattered after their 1-0 defeat to Spurs on Saturday in the North London derby at Wembley. Wenger admitted that their clash with Spurs was indeed a must-win encounter and thanks to the disappointing result Gunners are left with a mountain to climb in the Premier League. Spurs edge past Wenger’s Arsenal 1-0 to receive bragging rights of North London through their charismatic striker Harry Kane. The English International rose to the occasion and scored the opening goal of the game which turned out to be the only one.

The 24-year old Real Madrid bound striker got the better of Arsenal defenders especially Koscielny when he overpowered the Frenchman with a sublime header in the 49thh minute of the game. Wenger was left agitated with Kane’s opening goal. Kane appeared to have pushed Laurent Koscielny while leaping forward to make contact with the ball. There was smoke in the air when Harry Kane scored the opener which was all dissolved by Wenger after the game. The Arsenal manager said that he gave the game-changing moment another look after the game and reached a conclusion that Kane won the tussle Koscielny in the blond light.

“I have no complaint,” Wenger was quoted as saying. “I watched it again, it’s a regular goal. We can only look at ourselves,” he added. Praising the man of the moment for Pochetinho’s Spurs, the Arsenal manager called Harry Kane a super striker and one of the best in the world. “He is a super striker, one of the best in the world who scores against everyone,” Wenger claimed.