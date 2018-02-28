With Alexis Sanchez's severe privations have started showing in Manchester United, reports about club officials stressing about the Chilean signings are making headlines. As per reports, there are some Manchester United executives, who are regretting about the decision to land in want way Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal. Former Man United manager and club legend Ryan Giggs said that he doesn't think anyone should be worried about Alexis Sánchez because he’s a top player.

With just one goal in seven appearances, it’s fair to say things are not going the way Alexis Sanchez though it would at Old Trafford. After joining Manchester United from Arsenal in January, the Chilean forward is still struggling in getting regular starts at Manchester United. Sanchez, who arrived at United after Arsene Wenger chose to swap him for Henrikh Mkhitaryan was bought by Jose Mourinho in order to boost United’s attacking options. With series of dreadful performances which saw Sanchez’s favourite spot on the left being taken over by Anthony Martial, who is seemingly in form of his life as a United player.

Martial’s career at Old Trafford has taken a U-turn under Mourinho’s era. With 8 goals and five assists to his name Martial has become a better alternative for Mourinho this season. With Sanchez’s severe privations have started showing in Manchester United, reports about club officials stressing about the Chilean signings are making headlines. Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs wants Red Devils supporters to give Alexis Sanchez some time to settle in at Old Trafford. Giggs’ comments have come after reports started weaving a set of discrepancies in the United board, which is reportedly having regrets about their winter transfer signing.

According to a report filed by Spanish outlet El País last weekend, there are some Manchester United executives, who are regretting about the decision to land in want way Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal. Coming in the defence of the troubled forward, former Manchester United manager and legend Giggs believes the Chilean is still doing fine at Old Trafford. “I think he’s done okay,” said the newly appointed Wales head coach when he asked about Sanchez at 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards. “His team-mates are still trying to find out what he likes, what he doesn’t like, the dynamics of the team. Sometimes it fits straight away, sometimes it takes a bit of time,” Giggs said. “I don’t think anyone should be worried about Alexis Sánchez, he’s a top, top player,” he added.

