Manchester City was on top of their game as David Silva opened the floodgates early in the game. Before West Ham could get a hold of the game, Raheem Sterling stunned them in the 19th minute with a neat finish. Leroy Sane too stomped his authority in the game hitting a goal in each half to make it 4-0 for his side.

Manchester City continued its dominant run in Premier League on Saturday at the expense of a sorry West Ham side while Liverpool also produced a masterful display to edge past Watford in a one-sided game. However, it was a different scenario for Manchester United which failed to capitalise on chances presented to it and played a drab goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

For Liverpool, it was talisman Mohamed Salah yet again who broke the deadlock in the second half against a stoic Watford side. His goal was followed by fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold’s strike and former Hoffenheim hitman Roberto Firmino made it 3-0 for the Reds.

With the comprehensive victories, both Manchester City and Liverpool maintained their dominance on top of the league table with Pep Guardiola’s side leading the charts with 35 points while Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool trailed the Cityzens by just two points.

Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho’s troubles continued to grow bigger in size as Manchester United failed yet again to clinch a victory. The Red Devils were held at the Old Trafford by Crystal Palace and with the excruciating draw, they now find themselves at the 7th spot, 14 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City.

