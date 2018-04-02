Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes his side thoroughly deserve the second spot that they are currently occupying in the Premier League. Manchester United are second with 68 points in the Premier League and are 16 points behind runaway league leaders and their noisy neighbours Manchester City. Speaking ahead of the Manchester derby, The Special One said that Manchester City is not important for him. Mourinho added that United are going to fight every match and are going to fight to finish second.

Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho believes the Red Devils thoroughly deserve the second spot that they are currently occupying in the Premier League. Taking a dig at the critics, the Special One finds Manchester United better team than Premier League title contenders. With Pep Guardiola Manchester City leading the Premier League, the remaining top three places are challenged by the likes of Champions League quarterfinalist Liverpool, league holders Chelsea and their recent conquerors Tottenham Hotspur led by Mauricio Pochetinho.

Instead of acknowledging Manchester City’s rampant run in the Premier League, Mourinho lashed out at the critics for praising other top teams of the English than Manchester United. Guardiola’s men can seal their fifth English League title if they are able to beat their arch-rivals Manchester United the upcoming Manchester derby this week on Saturday. Although Mourinho’s longtime rival Pep Guardiola is almost ascertained to deliver his first silverware at Etihad this season, the Special One on the other can salvage some pride with a win over City in the derby. Mourinho can still provide United a comfortable second place finish despite City taking the major honours.

Speaking ahead of the Manchester derby in his press conference, Mourinho said that the Red Devils deserve to the second position in the Premier League this season. “Manchester City is not important for me. What is important for me is, since the moment we left first position and went to second, we stayed there for the whole of the season,” Mourinho was quoted as saying. “We deserve to finish second, despite what you say, the criticisms you want to make,” Mourinho added. Despite all the criticism, Mourinho asserted that United were better than other competitors because they have more points than them.”You all say third, fourth, fifth, sixth are better than us but they are not better than us because we have more points than them,” Mourinho said. “We are going to fight every match, we are going to fight to finish second,” he added.

