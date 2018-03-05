Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been accused of playing boring football by former Chelsea star Graeme Le Saux. Blaming Mourinho's pragmatic tactics, the England international said he has failed to churn the best out two of the most creative players in the Premier League: Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial.

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United has been accused of playing boring football and parking the bus against top six sides in the Premier League. The Red Devils have progressed into the last-16 of the Champions League are sitting at the third spot in the league table keeping a close knuckle fight with Liverpool who are two points ahead of them. Mourinho’s men will look to gain back the long-kept second spot when they take on Crystal Palace on Monday. In the build-up to the important game, former Chelsea star Graeme Le Saux’s comments are certain to not go down well with Mourinho.

Mourinho since joining the Old Trafford outfit in 2016 has managed to provide them with that much-needed edge and is right there competing with the top sides in the league but has failed to bring out the best from a talented lot of players that he has got at his disposal. The likes of Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have all not been used to an extensive extent feels former Chelsea defender Le Saux. The former England star believes Mourinho can do much better than what he has been doing with the kind of players he has.

“Right now I wouldn’t say that Mourinho has impressed me massively,” Le Saux told Betfair. “And that comes down to the way that United are playing and it’s not pretty. I think they started the season positively, but I’ve become less enthusiastic about them in recent weeks. When you see a team that has so much creativity and so much ability you want to see that creativity allowed to express itself. I think you have to encourage the creative players to enjoy doing what they do best – creating chances and opportunities – and I don’t think we’ve seen that often enough,” he added.

Alexis Sanchez has been instrumental for United ever since joining them in January from Arsenal but needs time before he can form a formidable partnership with club’s other forwards. In United’s win against Chelsea last week, Sanches assisted the opener for Romelu Lukaku and was lethal going forward. Anthony Martial on the left has played brilliantly but has failed to find the back of the net as regularly as he did in his breakthrough season at United. The critics have time and again questioned Mourinho’s pragmatic tactics and blamed him for parking the bus but that doesn’t change the fact that United have remained the closest to leaders Manchester city throughout the season.

Talking about Martial and Sanchez, Le Saux was of opinion that Mourinho needs to get more out of the two creative forwards if the Red Devils have to finish the season next to City, who look destined to lift the Premier League title. “Given the quality of their team, it’s hard to watch at times. What are Sanchez and Martial doing at the moment? What is their role in the team?

“They’re both very creative players and they were selected last weekend ahead of Rashford and Mata so you think the fact there is plenty of competition to start that that would stimulate them, but it didn’t seem to. They’re the team trying to chase City but they have a long way to go. Their current style is not good to watch and their fans are not impressed either,” said Le Saux.

“They may not be conceding many goals but when you get to the end of the season, I don’t think people will look back and be impressed by that,” he added.

