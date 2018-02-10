Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez explained his reason for leaving Arsenal FC and joining Manchester United after completing his move in the recently concluded winter transfer window. Sanchez said that he left Arsenal because he wanted to win prestigious trophies. The 29-year old former FC Barcelona player was a Manchester United fan ever since he was a kid. The former Arsenal man then added that Manchester United are the biggest club in England.

“I think that Manchester United, since I was young – and I’m not just saying this because I’m here, I’m an honest guy and I never lie – I think it’s the biggest club in England. That’s what I think,” Sanchez was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. Sanchez, who is well aware that there are lots of heavyweight clubs like Chelsea FC, Manchester City and Liverpool said that Arsenal is also one of them. “There are lots of big clubs, and having played for Arsenal, they are also one of them. It’s a huge club and I was there,” Sanchez said in a statement. “But coming here, looking at the badge, I think United have to win everything because it’s such a big club. The club crest says it all,” Sanchez said.