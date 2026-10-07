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Home > Sports News > Premier League, La Liga And Other Top Leagues Restart Date: Check When Will Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich Return?

Premier League, La Liga And Other Top Leagues Restart Date: Check When Will Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich Return?

Football Leagues Restart: The international break is finally over, and Europe's biggest domestic leagues are ready to return. From Liverpool vs Manchester City in the Premier League to Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich resuming their campaigns, fans can look forward to a packed weekend of high-profile club football.

Premier League, La Liga And Other Top Leagues Restart Date: Check When Will Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich Return?

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 16:56 IST

Football Leagues Restart: Club football is set to return after the latest international break, bringing Europe’s biggest domestic competitions back into focus. The Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A will all resume this weekend, with several heavyweight clubs facing important fixtures as the season enters another crucial phase.

The international window brought domestic football to a temporary halt as players travelled across the world for competitive and friendly matches. With those commitments now completed, clubs are preparing to welcome their stars back and resume their league campaigns.

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Here is when the major European leagues will return and some of the fixtures to watch.

When Will The Premier League Restart?

The Premier League will return on Saturday, October 10, with Matchday 6 fixtures scheduled across the weekend.

Arsenal will face Leeds United, while Aston Villa will take on Brentford. Chelsea will also be in action against Bournemouth.

The standout fixture comes on Sunday, October 11, when Liverpool host Manchester City in a highly anticipated clash. The weekend programme will conclude on Monday with Coventry City facing Newcastle United.

When Will La Liga Resume?

La Liga returns on Friday, October 9, with Málaga taking on RCD Espanyol.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will then headline Saturday’s action. Barcelona will host Getafe, while Real Madrid welcome Villarreal.

The return of Spain’s two biggest clubs will add further interest to the title race, with both sides looking to maintain momentum after the international interruption.

Bundesliga Return Date

The Bundesliga resumes on Friday, October 9, when Borussia Dortmund take on Werder Bremen.

Champions Bayern Munich return on Saturday against Augsburg, while RB Leipzig face Eintracht Frankfurt in another notable fixture.

The return of the German top flight means fans can once again watch Europe’s leading clubs compete for domestic points.

When Does Serie A Restart?

Serie A returns on Saturday, October 10, with Genoa hosting Fiorentina.

Inter Milan will face Parma later that day, while AC Milan return on Sunday against Sassuolo.

The Italian league now enters another important stretch, with leading clubs looking to build momentum after the international break.

When Will Ligue 1 Return?

Ligue 1 will also resume this weekend, bringing French top-flight football back after the international window.

The return means Europe’s major domestic competitions will once again be running simultaneously, with clubs balancing league ambitions and the demands of the wider European football calendar.

European Club Football Returns

The international break has provided a pause in the domestic schedule, but that wait is now almost over. From October 9 and 10, Europe’s leading leagues will resume, with Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 clubs returning to action.

With Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and other major clubs back on the pitch, the focus now shifts firmly towards the battle for domestic points.

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Premier League, La Liga And Other Top Leagues Restart Date: Check When Will Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich Return?
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Premier League, La Liga And Other Top Leagues Restart Date: Check When Will Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich Return?

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Premier League, La Liga And Other Top Leagues Restart Date: Check When Will Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich Return?

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Premier League, La Liga And Other Top Leagues Restart Date: Check When Will Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich Return?
Premier League, La Liga And Other Top Leagues Restart Date: Check When Will Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich Return?
Premier League, La Liga And Other Top Leagues Restart Date: Check When Will Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich Return?
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Premier League, La Liga And Other Top Leagues Restart Date: Check When Will Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich Return?

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