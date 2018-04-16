Manchester City has broken a host of domestic records in their title-winning 2017-18 Premier League campaign and they look set to break several others by the end of the season. Under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, City conquered the league title in just 33 games and has scored an outlandish 93 goals so far.

Manchester City has been a force to reckon with throughout the 2017-18 Premier League season and they deservedly conquered the league title on Sunday after a routine victory over Tottenham. It was City’s fifth English league title and third Premier League crown in last six years. The current domestic season has been nothing short of phenomenal for Pep Guardiola’s men as they have broken record after record since the beginning of the campaign and still looks strong to break several other long-standing Premier League records.

Manchester City won the league with 5 games still left to be played and became only the third team in English league history after Manchester United (1907-08 and 2000-01) and Everton (1984-85) to achieve the feat in 33 games. Pep Guardiola on another hand further cemented his legacy in history books as he became the first Spanish manager to win the league title in England.

Also Read: Manchester City wins Premier League 2017-18 with flying colours

Here’s the list of records that Manchester City has broken in 2017-18 Premier League so far:

City created new domestic record of 11 consecutive away wins Created another domestic record after winning 20 consecutive games in all competitions Set new English record of 18 consecutive victories in league Set new club record of 28 consecutive unbeaten games in all competitions Sergio Aguero became the all-time top scorer for Manchester City with 199 goals.

Here’s the list of records that Manchester City can still break in 2017-18 Premier League:

Tottenham’s record of 31 wins in a top-flight season. Manchester City has won 28. Chelsea’s record of 15 away wins in a season. City has won 14. Chelsea’s record of 95 points in a season. City has 87 points. Chelsea’s record of 103 goals in a season. City has scored 93 so far. Manchester United’s record of winning the league with a point difference of 18 points. City is 16 points clear.

Also Read: Top 10: Mo Salah leads Golden Shoe race, Cristiano Ronaldo sits at 9th spot

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App