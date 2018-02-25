Jurgen Klopp hailed the stupendous work put forth by Liverpool's fabulous attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the club's thumping victory over West Ham in the Premier League. With a 4-1 rout of the Hammers, Liverpool took their overall goal tally of the season to a staggering 103 across competitions.

A rampant Liverpool dismantled West Ham 4-1 in the Premier League to leapfrog Manchester United on the second spot in the table. The fabulous trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were once again on the scoring sheet with the Egyptian flourishing as the stand out performer in the clash. Jurgen Klopp’s men took their overall goal tally to an astounding 103 across competitions with the Hammers rout. Klopp got one over David Moyes, thanks to the formidable partnership among his front three who ran over the opponent backline. Klopp hailed a ‘greedy’ Mohamed Salah for yet another master class and said it was nice to see his side fly.

West Ham started out as the best team on the pitch and were continuously threatening going forward but to convert any opportunities. Marko Arnautovic missed the post by inches and the Hammers would be disappointed to have failed to take the lead before Emre Can opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 29th minute. Taking the lead in the first half, the Anfield outfit took the centre stage and for yet another instance showcased their brilliant attacking prowess, scoring thrice in the second half. Liverpool could have certainly put a few more in the Hammers goal but they managed a thumping win despite not capitalising on all the chances created.

Salah was once again on target as he struck Liverpool’s second from inside the box on a skilful lay off from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. His left-footed strike was the 20th in the season, most by any player in the Premier League in a single season. He scored the 31st goal of the season, equalling the best of what Luis Suarez did in a Premier League season with Liverpool. Adjudging his pedigree for goals, Klopp said, “Mo (Mohamed Salah) is a boy full of greed to score goals.”

“He’s obviously doing well and scored another nice goal. It’s all about doing the right thing in the right moment. We scored fantastic goals and created chances to score more and against a West Ham team in a really good moment of form,” he added.

After Can’s header and Salah’s splendid effort, it was Roberto Firmino’s turn to join the party. He scored the third for his side on an assist from Can who caught the Hammers defense sleeping and slid the ball for the Brazilian who was unmarked. It was his 13th Premier League goal of the season and put Liverpool in pole position in the game before substitute Michail Antonio pulled one back for West Ham with a low shot which went racing past the keeper. Oxlade-Chamberlain, who was tremendous throughout the game created the last one for Mane to complete the 4-1 rout.

Klopp said he didn’t find anything worth pointing out in the convincing win and was seemingly happy with how things have turned out for his side lately. “So there is nothing to criticise today at all. I am really happy with the performance,” reckoned the Liverpool boss.

Meanwhile, David Moyes who has not been able to win a single game at the Anfield in 15 years was in awe of the attacking unit at Klopp’s disposal. He pointed out that individual mistakes led to the crushing defeat. “Their attack is really difficult to deal with. We worked all week on trying to stop them, but some individual mistakes didn’t help our cause, said Moyes. “When they scored their third, we had to make sure it didn’t become even heavier,” he added.

