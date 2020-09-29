The Reds defeated Arsenal in the Premier League 2020-21 season on Monday at Anfield Stadium. In the match, Diogo Jota scored his first goal for Liverpool.

Diogo Jota scored his first goal for Liverpool as the Reds defeated Arsenal in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the Anfield Stadium on Monday (local time). Liverpool defeated Arsenal 3-1 with the goals for the Reds coming from Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson and Jota. The only goal for Arsenal was registered by Alexandre Lacazette in the 25th minute of the match.

Arsenal had struck first in the match as Lacazette gave the lead to the Gunners. However, Liverpool quickly got the equaliser in the 28th minute as Sadio Mane netted the ball into the goalpost. Six minutes later, Liverpool got its second goal as Andrew Roberston netted the ball into the goalpost.

No other goals were registered in the first half and Liverpool went into the interval with 2-1 lead. Liverpool maintained 66 per cent of ball possession in the match as compared to Arsenal’s 34 per cent. The final goal for Liverpool came in the 88th minute as Jota scored his first goal for the Reds. In the end, Liverpool went away with a 3-1 victory.

With this win, Liverpool moved to the second place in the Premier League standings and the side now has nine points from three matches. Liverpool is currently tied with Leicester City and Everton on points. The Reds will next take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on October 4.