Jurgen Klopp’s men will host Manchester United conquers Newcastle United on Saturday at Anfield in the Premier League. “Now we need to stay angry with the rest of the world. We need to stay aggressive,” Klopp was quoted as saying. “You lose a little bit if you win all the time. We didn’t win all the time but two, three or four weeks in a row. Then it is hard to win the fifth one as well, to stay on track and do it,” he added. Klopp wants his Red army to remain focused as the Premier League is reaching the business end with an important clash against Jose Mourinho’s united lurking in. “We all know if we lose to Newcastle [Liverpool’s next game on Saturday], we stand here and talk and it is different. We have to keep going,” he added.

