Mohamed Salah has been in top form for Liverpool this season, running havoc on the opposition defences across competitions. His sensational performances have made him one of the most sought-after forwards in world football with Real Madrid leading the list of potential buyers. Liverpool have now planned to tie down on a fresh huge contract to keep their best player at Anfield.

Liverpool stellar forward Mohamed Salah has been in sensational form for Liverpool this season, equalling Luis Suarez’s highest goal tally of a season for the English club. The Egyptian has scored 31 goals so far this season across competition and is not looking to stop anytime soon. His goal scoring heroics has put Jurgen Klopp’s men in a comfortable position in the Premier League and the Champions League. The club are now looking to tie down their prized possession on a long-term deal at the Anfield to thwart any potential movement from European champions Real Madrid who have lately been linked with the former AS Roma main man.

Salah was once again on target in Liverpool’s latest victory over West Ham in the Premier League where he added the second goal in the 4-1 rout. Hammers backline was terrorised by the fabulous front three of Liverpool as they all registered their names on the scoring sheet. After Emre Can’s opener, Salah, Firmino and Mane scored respectively to see of the challenge from the Hammers. Liverpool currently sit on the third spot in the table with a Champions League spot all but secured, thanks to architect Salah.

Real Madrid are on a desperate hunt for a convincing forward who can replace an ageing Cristiano Ronaldo and lead the pack at the Santiago Bernabeu. After a sluggish start to the season in La Liga, Ronaldo has found his rhythm back in the Spanish top flight and has scored 14 goals in 20 appearances this season so far. However, the decline in the Portuguese talisman’s attacking prowess has convinced the Madrid administration and President Florentino Perez to look at options. Salah currently is one of the hot favourites to be the successor for Ronaldo.

Salah signed for Liverpool in the 2016 summer transfer window for £31.5million has taken the Premier League by storm and has attracted interests from a number of top clubs including Real Madrid. But as per a Daily Express report, Liverpool are planning to offer Salah a huge fresh contract. Reports have also suggested that after Salah, Liverpool will be making efforts to get the contracts of Firmino and Mane extended to ensure the trio remains unbreakable. However, Real Madrid will have to break the bank if they are to land the forward. After Neymar’s world record move to Paris Saint Germain last year, it will only take a staggering amount to convince Liverpool of releasing their prized possession.

