Liverpool comes into this match on the back of morale-boosting victories over Napoli that saw them qualify for the knockout rounds of the Champions League where they will face Bayern Munich and Manchester United's thrashing that led to Jose Mourinho's sacking. Liverpool has registered their best ever start to a league campaign notching up 45 points after 17 games.

Premier League: Liverpool to take on Wolves as they seek to extend their unbeaten run in PL

Jurgen Klopp will take his table-topping side to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Friday night match in the Premier League. Liverpool has been in scintillating form this season sitting pretty on top of the Premier League table, unbeaten and would fancy themselves to beat a Wolves side that has been impressive so far in their return to top flight.

Liverpool comes into this match on the back of morale-boosting victories over Napoli that saw them qualify for the knockout rounds of the Champions League where they will face Bayern Munich and Manchester United’s thrashing that led to Jose Mourinho’s sacking. Liverpool has registered their best ever start to a league campaign notching up 45 points after 17 games.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves side have had a topsy-turvy first half of the season with a quick start collecting 15 points in 8 games before a 6 game winless run collecting just 1 point in the process. Recently they have picked up momentum notching up 3 wins on the bounce and just a point below Manchester United in 7th position and with a 13 point difference between them and the relegation zone, any fears for survival are muted.

Liverpool, though, will be wary of the threat that Wolves pose especially at Molineux. Wolves have shown a certain resolve against the perceived top six losing only to Tottenham while drawing with Manchester City, United and Arsenal and beating Chelsea. Wolves will be looking to cause an upset at home and shatter the only remaining unbeaten record in the Premier League this season but that will be an extremely daunting task considering the Liverpool side who are working as a fine machine.

When will the match be played?

The match will begin on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at 1:30 AM India Time (Friday night).

Where can you watch the match?

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports SELECT 1 and SELECT 1 HD. The live streaming will be through Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

What are the expected line-ups?

Wolves: (3-4-3): Patricio; Coady, Bennett, Boly; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; H. Costa, Jimenez, Jota.

Liverpool: (4-3-3): Alisson; Clyne, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijanaldum, Henderson, Fabinho; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More