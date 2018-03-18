Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp doesn’t want Mohamed Salah or anybody else in the beautiful game to be compared with FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi. Liverpool hosted 11th placed Watford on Saturday in the 31st round of the English Premier League. Salah scored the opening inside the first five minutes of the game. The former AS Roma continued his blistering form against Javi Garcia's Watford and went on to score 4 goals for The Reds at Anfield.

Aiming to finish in the top four of Premier league this season, third-placed Liverpool hosted 11th placed Watford on matchday 31. Leading his side’s charge in the attack, Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah took less than 4 minutes to give The Reds an early lead. The speed merchant Salah beat Watford defender Britos with a measure of skill and blasted a right footed shot to draw first blood at Anfield. Salah, who arrived at Liverpool for an initial €42m fee from Serie A giants AS Roma completed his brace with an easy tapping in the 43rd minute.

The 25-year old then completed his hat-trick in the second half. Salah got the better of Watford stopper and found the bottom corner in the 77th minute of the game to end the competition between the two sides. Completing a five-star performance at Anfield, the former Chelsea man struck his fourth goal in the 85th minute with a rebound strike. Complementing the forward after the game in the post-match conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that the Egyptian striker is on his way to becoming one of the best strikers in the game.

When Klopp was asked about Salah’s comparison with FC Barcelona great Lionel Messi, the former Dortmund manager asserted that nobody wants to be compared with the Little Magician of Barcelona. “That’s good. I don’t think Mo wants or anybody wants to be compared with Lionel Messi,” Klopp was quoted as saying. “He [Messi] is the one that is doing what he is doing for 20 years it feels like. The last player that I know who had that influence on a team performance was Diego Maradona I think, another Argentine guy,” he added.

