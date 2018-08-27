Chelsea started strongly against a water-tight defence of Rafael Benitez's men but gradually the contest became one-sided as the visitors began to dominate the hosts on all fronts. The Blues held a ridiculous amount of possession but still failed to find a breakthrough.

Chelsea continued their perfect start to the Premier League 2018-19 season under new manager Maurizio Sarri on Sunday after narrowly edging out a tough-tackling Newcastle United team. There were a couple of controversial calls in the game by the referee, nonetheless, the Blues emerged triumphant in the nervy fixture. Talisman Eden Hazard, who was handed his first start in the campaign, was on the scoresheet thanks to a well-taken penalty.

Chelsea started strongly against a water-tight defence of Rafael Benitez’s men but gradually the contest became one-sided as the visitors began to dominate the hosts on all fronts. The Blues held a ridiculous amount of possession but still failed to find a breakthrough.

It was in the 76th minute that Chelsea was given hope by the match referee who controversially pointed at the penalty spot after ruling that Fabian Schar had fouled Marcos Alonso, when it was clear that the Newcastle defender had touched the ball first. Eden Hazard stepped up and duly converted the penultimate kick giving his side a crucial 1-0 lead.

Newcastle immediately fought back as just after seven minutes of the Chelsea goal, Joselu rose to the occasion and buried a sublime finish past Kepa equalising the score. But it wasn’t the end to the high-octane match.

The final drama came in the 87th minute when DeAndre Yedlin became the villain at St James’ Park after he scored an own goal. His unfortunate goal proved crucial for Chelsea and the visitors took away all the three points from the match.

Ever since losing to Manchester City in the Community Shield, Chelsea has been rampant in Premier League winning their opener against Huddersfield and comprehensively beating Arsenal in the second. After overpowering Newcastle on Saturday, they will now host Bournemouth on the fourth matchday next week.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More