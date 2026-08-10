Premier League Managers’ Salaries: From Mikel Arteta to Xabi Alonso — Top 5 Highest-Paid Managers Ranked

The Premier League continues to set the benchmark for managerial spending, with clubs prepared to offer huge salaries to attract and retain some of the biggest names in the coaching world.

Ahead of the 2026-27 season, the managerial pay structure has undergone a notable change following Pep Guardiola’s departure from Manchester City. With the Spaniard’s reported £20 million annual package no longer part of the Premier League landscape, Mikel Arteta now leads the salary rankings. Here is a look at the five highest-paid managers in the Premier League ahead of the new campaign.

🚨📊 Highest annual salary by managers in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/GseCHe1EX2 — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) August 10, 2026

1. Mikel Arteta – Arsenal | £15 million per year

Mikel Arteta occupies the top spot after establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most influential managers. His reported £15 million annual salary reflects Arsenal’s faith in the Spaniard following his transformation of the club into consistent title contenders.

Having spent several years at the Emirates, Arteta has overseen Arsenal’s evolution into one of England’s leading sides and remains the highest-paid manager in the division.

2. Oliver Glasner – Nottingham Forest | £13 million per year

Oliver Glasner has secured a remarkable financial package at Nottingham Forest, with the Austrian reportedly earning £13 million annually.

The substantial deal underlines Forest’s ambition to compete with the Premier League’s established powers. Glasner’s appointment represents a major investment as the club looks to build on its recent progress and challenge for a place among England’s elite.

3. Xabi Alonso – Chelsea | £13 million per year

Chelsea’s decision to appoint Xabi Alonso has also come with a significant financial commitment. The former Spain international reportedly earns £13 million per season at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso arrives with a strong reputation following his success in management and is expected to oversee Chelsea’s push to return to the upper reaches of English and European football.

4. Roberto De Zerbi – Tottenham Hotspur | £12 million per year

Tottenham have placed considerable faith in Roberto De Zerbi, handing the Italian tactician a reported annual salary of £12 million.

Known for his possession-oriented and aggressive style, De Zerbi has been entrusted with building a Spurs side capable of competing for major honours. His substantial remuneration reflects the club’s expectations.

5. Enzo Maresca – Manchester City | £12 million per year

Enzo Maresca completes the top five after taking charge of Manchester City following Guardiola’s departure. His reported £12 million salary places him among the Premier League’s highest earners despite being below his predecessor’s reported package.

Maresca now faces the enormous task of maintaining City’s position among England’s dominant clubs while establishing his own identity at the Etihad.

With five managers earning at least £12 million annually, the figures underline just how much Premier League clubs are willing to invest in elite managerial talent.