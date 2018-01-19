Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Alexis Sanchez will be moving to Manchester United in coming days. The Chilean forward has been congratulated by his former manager who was keen to reunite with him again. United could soon be announcing the transfer.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed Alexis Sanchez’s imminent move to Manchester United and congratulated him for a bright future with his rival club. The Catalan manager who enjoyed a successful stint with the Chilean forward at Barcelona was keen on reuniting with him at City. It was City always who were being seen as the club in pole position to land the man in headlines but United swooped in at the last minute by increasing the bid amount and offering Sanchez a lucrative deal which will also see him become the new Manchester United number 7.

Ahead of his club’s next Premier League clash with Newcastle in the Premier League, Guardiola was put up against several questions surrounding the Chilean’s transfer. He insisted that the Arsenal superstar is and will always remain in his good books despite moving to Old Trafford. “My opinion of Alexis remains the same. It was a pleasure to be with him at Barcelona and he has decided to move to another club and I wish him all the best,” said Guardiola. he also said that its the managers and the players who decide what they want to do and do what is best. “I repeat the same, the players and their managers decide what the best is for both of them,” the City boss said.

Sanchez has reportedly agreed terms to a staggering £500,000-a-week contract with United which set to make him the highest earning player at Old Trafford. On top of that United are also willing to offer his agent a signing fee bonus. He will also become the latest to don the iconic number 7 shirt which will finally have a worthy figure, since Cristiano Ronaldo. Admitting that United have won the race and are almost certain to land Sanchez, Guardiola congratulated Manchester United and the player for the imminent deal. However, he chose to remain tight-lipped when queried about City’s failure in upping the ante to get their target.

“I’m not a guy with the mathematics, with the numbers, so all I know right now is he is still an Arsenal player, Alexis Sanchez,” said the manager.

“I think he’s going to go to United, so congratulations to both of them. At the end the players when they have contenders, decide where they are going to play, even their managers decide where they are going to play, so good luck!” he added.

With the negotiations all done and a deal on the table, United look poised to bring Sanchez to the club. He was expected to start in the Reds next fixture against Burnley but a delay in the announcement can see him debut later. Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s inclusion in the package is delaying the transfer as the Armenian is not very keen on moving before getting some of his wage wishes and other needs sorted.