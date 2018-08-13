It was a good opening weekend in Premier League football for Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United and all the top sides, while it was a weekend to forget for Arsenal which tasted defeat at home.

Football fans across the world were all smiles as Premier League returned to action after a break of over two months. Although the first football weekend in England produced very expected results, it was Liverpool that signalled a warning to league rivals with an emphatic win over West Ham United, while an overhauled Arsenal’s story remained the same as they were mauled by defending champions Manchester City.

Paul Pogba shines at the curtain raiser

Despite Jose Mourinho’s moaning about an ill-prepared Manchester United, the Red Devils bested Leicester City in the opening match of the Premier League 2018-19 season. Paul Pogba gave a top-notch performance while Luke Shaw made sure of United’s victory. Leicester’s only salvation came through star striker Jamie Vardy.

No signings, no problem for Mauricio Pochettino

Call it a one-sided fixture but Tottenham effectively beat Newcastle United 2-1 at St James’ Park. Defender Jan Vertonghen and dynamic midfielder Dele Alli were on the scoresheet for the Hotspurs while Joselu pulled one back for Newcastle.

Newly-promoted Cardiff feels the PL pressure

Cardiff City entered their first Premier League match with a lot of hope and promise, however, they were brought closer to ground reality by a rampant Bournemouth. Goals from Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson were enough to see off the visitors.

Fulham struggles to adjust to Premier League life

Fulham did remarkable business in the recently concluded transfer market and they were expected to give some stiff challenge to league rivals but that was not the case, at least, on the opening day. Crystal Palace defeated the league jumpers by 2-0 with goals from Schlupp and Wilfried Zaha.

It seems like ‘Sarri-ball’ is working for Chelsea

Chelsea started life under Maurizio Sarri on a positive note as they destroyed Huddersfield Town in an away game. Summer acquisition Jorginho was on the scoresheet for the Blues along with N’Golo Kante and Pedro as they beat the hosts 3-0.

Watford’s Roberto Pereyra too hot to handle for Brighton

Watford began life without their last season’s hero Richarlison and they did commendably well in their first match of the Premier League 2018-19 season. Attacking midfielder Roberto Pereyra scored a superb brace helping his side secure a fine 2-0 victory over Brighton.

Richarlison shows signs of brilliance for Everton

Everton signed Richarlison from Watford for a whopping 40 million euros and the electric winger has already started paying dividends for his new side. The Brazilian scored a terrific brace for Everton but to his side’s misery, they were effectively held by newly-promoted Wolves in a 2-2 draw.

Liverpool signals warning to league rivals

Liverpool crushed the challenge of West Ham United 4-0 in their opening league fixture, thanks to a brace from Sadio Mane and a routinely sensational performance from Mohamed Salah. Daniel Sturridge was also on the scoresheet for the Reds.

Southampton plays drab draw with Burnley

Burnley gave a fantastic defensive performance against a Southampton side which severely lacked a bite in attack. The Saints will need to do a lot of work and they would want their strikers to hit the ground running as soon as possible if they want to finish strongly in the league.

Same old fortunes for the new-look Arsenal

Arsenal played their first Premier League 2018-19 match at home against Manchester City and they were totally subjugated by high-flying visitors. The Gunners were expected to do a lot better given the fresh blood that has been injected into the side but Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva made sure Unai Emery’s men took nothing away from the game.

