Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was absolutely phenomenal in his team's 3-0 victory over Stoke City in the Premier League. The French ace provided two assists resulting in goals from Antonio Valencia and Anthony Martial. He has provided 10 assists and scored 4 goals for United in the last 14 appearances.

Paul Pogba swaggered in the Manchester United midfield as they eased past a hapless Stoke City side in their latest Premier League encounter. The French midfield maestro dominated the proceedings and was largely involved in United’s build-up play which continuously kept the Potters backline at bay. He provided two fruitful layoffs in the first 45 minutes of the game to see Antonio Valencia and Anthony Martial grab their respective opportunities by the neck as they netted the first and second goal putting United at front. Pogba was deservingly awarded as the man of the match for his scintillating display in the home outing.

The £89 midfielder who returned to Manchester United following a sensational stint with Juventus after Potters thrashing reckoned that the Premier League title race is far from over for him and his teammates. A high flying Manchester City were brought down to the ground by an equally rampant Liverpool who handed Guardiola’s men their first defeat of the season. Meanwhile, United made the most of the opportunity and grabbed all three points from Stoke clash to reduce the lead on top to 12 points. And Paul Pogba feels the team is going to do whatever required catching Guardiola’s men. “Obviously we see Manchester City in front of us and they lost, they are first so we always want to catch them, so it was good that they lost, so for us, we have to think about ourselves,” he told Sky Sports.

Valencia, Martial and Lukaku were all on the scoring sheet in United’s 3-0 thumping of Stoke but it was Paul Pogba who stole the show with his masterful skills and magnificent passing. Despite missing ten games through injury Pogba has got nine assists in the Premier League this season which is more than any other player also he is unbeaten in 35 games for United which is most by any player. He has scored four goals and provided ten assists in his last fourteen starts for the club. The French international believes his side are very much in the title race and need to continue their winning run in the competition without looking at the past.

“We’re not looking to the past. We’re just looking to the future and the next games. We just want to catch City. We just have to focus on ourselves, keep winning and I think we will be okay,” said Pogba.

Manager Jose Mourinho was happy with his side’s victory but was not convinced with the display in the first half. United pressed well and capitalised on the opportunities but for Mourinho, the two solid goals were the on;y good thing from the first 45 minutes.

“I didn’t like the first half, I only like two amazing goals,” Mourinho said. “But I think we were confident and organised, but a bit slow. They had the ball and it was difficult for us to press them. They had more chances than I would have liked them to have had in the first half,” he added.

“We scored two amazing goals and for me, that was the good thing of the first half. Second half, totally different. We missed lots of chances because we accelerate the game. We recover the ball faster, we didn’t let them play. In the second half, we played confidently and fast and aggressive and I liked the second half,” Mourinho said about United’s performance in the second half.