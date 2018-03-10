Spanish midfielder Juan Mata considers the high-profile North West derby clash between Liverpool FC and Manchester United as the biggest game in English football. The Liverpool-Manchester United encounter on Saturday will be a landmark for both sides as they will face each other in the North West derby for the 200th time. According to the Spanish international, the United-Liverpool rivalry stands supreme in the English football and is even bigger than the Manchester derby.

Spanish midfielder Juan Mata considers the high-profile North West derby clash between Liverpool FC and Manchester United as the biggest game in English football. The Liverpool-Manchester United encounter on Saturday will be a landmark for both sides as they will face each other in the North West derby for the 200th time. According to the Spanish international, the United-Liverpool rivalry stands supreme in the English football and is even bigger than the Manchester derby. Mata’s statement is likely to get an approval by the fans of their noisy neighbours Manchester City.

After a trophyless campaign in his debut season at Etihad, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have dominated the Premier League this season. City also painted Manchester blue by recording a stunning win over Manchester United earlier in the Premier League. With the Citizens turning the Premier league a one-horse race this season, Mata’s remarks can be easily served as a possible jibe at Manchester United’s arch-rivals Manchester City in the media. Reminiscing his past as a Red Devil, Juan Mata mentioned his match-winning performance against Liverpool in March 2015. The former Chelsea playmaker who was rejected by Mourinho at Stamford Bridge was instrumental for United at Anfield in 2015.

Mata netted a brace in which he struck a memorable scissor-kick volley to give United the bragging rights in the North West derby. “I think if you ask fans what my best moment at United is, it would probably be that game and, specifically, that goal,’’ Mata was quoted as saying on MUTV. The 29-year old asserted that the 2015 encounter between the sides at Anfield was a fantastic day for him where he emerged as the difference maker for Manchester United. Mata hailed the iconic North West derby between Manchester United and Liverpool and said it is the biggest game for both teams and in English football. “Any game against Liverpool is special and, if you are able to score a fantastic goal or have a great performance, it will be remembered forever,” he added.

