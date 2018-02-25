Manchester United will host Chelsea in the Premier League for three imperative points as the two teams currently sit adrift only three points at the third and fourth spot in the table respectively. Will it be Jose Mourinho's day with a return to business from Pogba or will Conte pull one over his Portuguese counter-part? Here are five things to watch out for in the epic Premier League battle.

Stakes will be high when Manchester United host Chelsea at the Old Trafford in a mouth-watering Premier League encounter. The two managers have publically been vocal about each other’s failed tactics while aiming un-numbered digs, which makes the clash even more anticipating one for the fans. Who will get one over whom? will be answered after ninety minutes of Sunday night football in front of an enthusiastic home crowd which has not seen moments of brilliance from the group of excellent individual talents that they have high aspirations from.

Chelsea and United are separated by only three points on the Premier League table with Mourinho’s men holding a slight edge. Coming into this one, Mourinho has already played one over Conte by claiming that he would be more interested in Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford next month than giving a piece of his mind to just another normal fixture against the reigning champions. Amid growing differences between Paul Pogba and the Portuguese, the centre stage of the clash should not shift from the result to the players. A lot of questions remain to be answered as well as there remains a lot to be seen.

Mourinho has so far kept a defensive approach against the top six and has had seen moderate results with the tactics, but against an offensively haunting Chelsea side, it can backfire. His defence has remained sluggish lately and a draw in Spain did nothing to convince Mourinho if he could let his playmakers go free up front and terrorise the defences. The pressure is equally divided, with Conte embracing a difficult season too. The Italian had last year itself admitted that the club’s title defence was all but over, he has also failed to churn out the best from his new signings with the likes of Bakayoko and Drinkwater remaining on the sidelines for the majority of big games.

Here are five things to watch out for when Manchester United takes on Chelsea:

Will Paul Pogba leave aside the Mourinho feud to step up and deliver?

If Manchester United have to win this one they need to have their best players on the pitch and Pogba is certainly one they need. The French ace has been out of sorts ever since he was dropped by Mourinho in the Huddersfield draw and things have gone from bad to worse for the pair. However, Pogba was up for the job despite not being picked in the starting XI against Sevilla in the Champions League. He replaced injured Ander Herrera after 17 minutes and was rarely impactful in the build-up but donned his job of holding the ball and was showered with praises from Mourinho after the game. Pogba’s involvement on the pitch will be essential for the Red Devils and Mourinho who is on the verge of losing his most expensive signing of all time if he doesn’t succumb to his playing position demands.

Willian can be Chelsea’s weapon

The Brazilian was phenomenal against Barcelona, not only because he scored the only goal to save the English giants day against the La Liga leaders but also because of his daunting presence up front. Willian found the back of the net after hitting the bars twice and was arguably the best player on the pitch for the Blues. The United backline has been relatively one of the most disciplined ones in the league but the idea of facing pacy forwards is not particularly liked by Smalling, Jones or Lindelof. Out of two shots on target, Willian’s one was the one which secured the draw for his side. He will be on Mourinho’s mind and his man to tackle the 29-year-old will have a task at his hand.

Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud can combine upfront

The prospect of having two of the best strikers in the league in your starting XI could be a luring one for any manager. Conte has Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata to pair up front and it can be the master stroke which can terrorise a struggling United backline. Giroud has been in sublime touch having been scored and assisted one in Chelsea’s victory against Hull City in the FA Cup and has adapted well to the Conte style of football. If he gets the nod ahead of Morata, it can be because of the Spaniard’s injury concerns but a possible pair-up cannot be denied. Morata and Giroud can run havoc at United backed by Willian and Hazard.

Chelsea will look to exploit Manchester United’s void on the left flank

Ashley Young has largely been Jose Mourinho’s go-to man on the left but he lacks the flair of a naturally-abled defender. Though he has stepped up well every time he has been put into that position, he still lacks the natural defending instinct. Sevilla exploited the space on the left and a majority of their build-up was architectured from that position. With Alexis Sanchez’s arrival, things have gone gruelling for the England international who might see Luke Shaw replacing him today. If Manchester United have to thwart Chelsea’s attempts to exploit the void, they will have to get Pogba, Matic or Scott Mc Tominay join the defensive duties. Shaw can be a formidable option but in a big game like Chelsea, Mourinho wouldn’t want to lose out on Young’s experience.

Eric Bailly or the orthodox Jones-Smalling partnership

Eric Bailly has been deemed fit for selection and he couldn’t have asked for a better game to mark his return. The solid centre-back came for a couple of minutes in United’s FA Cup victory against Huddersfield but the cameo was a mere teaser of how the Ivorian can turn things around for a struggling United. Bailly can be Mourinho’s trump card to stop Hazard and Willian on a day when the reigning Champions will look to capitalise heavily on the lapses.

