Ahead of Manchester United's blockbuster meeting with Chelsea in the Premier League, United boss Jose Mourinho has aimed a dig at Antonio Conte by claiming that for him the upcoming Liverpool fixture is of more significance than the Blues. United and Chelsea are separated by three points in the Premier League table and the clash puts not just the mere points but also bragging rights of the two managers on the line.

Manchester United will take on Chelsea in a blockbuster clash in the Premier League, with three important points on the line, it will be Jose Mourinho’s chance to topple Liverpool and once again retain the second spot on the table. Ahead of the blockbuster clash, Mourinho has said a game against Liverpool would mean much more to him than playing against his former club. An encounter that would get Old Trafford on its foot and set the tone for emphatic support, a clash that would give an adrenaline rush to the supporters for Mourinho it is the Liverpool fixture, not Chelsea.

When Mourinho marches his troops at Old Trafford he will be looking forward to putting one over Antonio Conte who he hasn’t enjoyed great talking terms with so far this season. Calling it just another normal outing for United, Mourinho termed the team’s visit to Liverpool on March 10 as a bigger contest. Mourinho who has seen some of his best days at the Stamford Bridge. He also claimed that he has started forgetting his glorious days at the London club with the passage of time and every tie against them has faded the memories of three Premier League titles that he won with the Blues.

The return to Stamford Bridge will be highly anticipated one for the Portuguese manager who used his knowledge of the Chelsea players last time around to hand them a 2-0 crushing defeat. The game which saw Ander Herrera boss around Eden Hazard while neutralising Chelsea’s attacking prowess. United currently have three points lead from Chelsea and the tussle for the top four spot is all set to get intensified with 10 games at the disposal; of both the clubs. It will be interesting to see how both the struggling teams tackle each other after losing their last two league games in a battle which will be another normal affair for the United boss.

“It’s any normal game and probably to play Liverpool in a couple of weeks’ time means more. Because for my club — and everyone knows that the most important thing is not me — and my club’s supporters to play Liverpool really has a special meaning,” Mourinho said.” “That’s the way I have to look at things,” he added.

He also pointed out how he has no regrets about leaving any club that he has managed in the past and said he has no hard feelings for any of his former teams. But ahead of the mouth-watering tie Mourinho’s claims would be up to be countered by Conte who can remind him that the reigning champions can be a lethal threat to United’s top four aspirations.

“I don’t have any bad feeling in relation to Chelsea Football Club to say, ‘Oh, I’m going to play against my former club, I am going to prove this, I am going to prove that. I’m not going to prove anything. In fact, every club I left — by my decision or by the board, which Chelsea was the only one — every one of my former clubs I have a very good feeling,” said Mourinho.

“I’ve never played against Inter since I left, but I played against Porto, Real Madrid and Chelsea. The feeling is just a good one. Not a special feeling,” he stated further.

Talking about Liverpool, who are arguably one of the most rampant teams in the league this season, thanks to the fabulous trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, Mourinho suggested that it will not just be about the three points against them, unlike Chelsea. The extra edge that the game holds is because of the rich history of the two clubs and a rivalry which has been kept alive till date by the lively supporters of the respective sides.

“No, it is still three points,” he said. “But the feeling for the fans, that little extra adrenaline, is not about Chelsea, it is more about Liverpool. I think Chelsea was almost winning against what just about everyone agrees is the best team in Europe in midweek. I don’t think Chelsea are in bad form at all,” said Mourinho.

The Chelsea game will be humongous for Mourinho in all aspects, he will have the task at hands to shift the focus from a distracted Paul Pogba to United’s progress under the Portuguese. Meanwhile, Alexis Sanchez’s potential will have to be squeezed out to ensure United have a smooth passage. On the other hand, Conte is boosted to have all his attacking options back in the fray. Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata can be seen pairing up front and Wilian will be taking the wings looking to create the same impact that he had in the draw against Barcelona.

It will also be a return to his old home for Nemanja Matic, who has somehow managed to hold the United midfield amid Pogba crisis. If it is not the France international who starts with the sturdy Serb than Mourinho can be going back to the young Scott Mc Tominay who he called fantastic after a gritty display in Spain.

