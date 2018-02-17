Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has called rumours of a rift between him and Paul Pogba as 'lies'. Speaking ahead of United's FA Cup clash with Huddersfield Town, Mourinho confirmed that Pogba will be playing and also admitted that he was not on top of his game against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Paul Pogba in or out? The French midfielder has been the centre of debates since reports emerged suggesting that he regrets leaving Juventus for Manchester United and is not happy with manager Jose Mourinho’s treatment. Flooring the rumours of a rift between him and Pogba, the Manchester United boss has come out in open to term the rumours as plain lies. There is no relationship breakdown between him and Pogba as per the Portuguese. The ace midfielder who has not been on top of his game in the last few matches has expressed his disappointment on being played in a more defensive role which he feels is not his forte.

Reports also suggested that arrival of Alexis Sanchez has made it difficult for Pogba who as the former Arsenal superstar who plays as a forward has forced Mourinho to use Pogba as a shield for his backline which has not gone down well with the France international. Pogba who left Juventus to return to Manchester United for a world-record fee of £89.3 million ($123.5 million, €100.5 million) in August 2016 has seen his place in the team face some competition from Scott McTominay, who has emerged as one of the brightest young midfield prospects at Old Trafford.

However, an angry Mourinho was clear and confident on his notes as he dismissed the rumours of things soaring between him and Pogba. The United manager said these are big ‘lies’ which are circulating in the media about him and Pogba. Speaking in the pre-match conference ahead of United’s FA Cup clash with Huddersfield Town, Jose Mourinho shared his side of the Paul Pogba story. “I accept and I can speak on Paul’s behalf without any kind of problem. Paul accepts that he has not been playing well in the last few matches but that’s all,” said the Manchester United boss.

“I don’t have to speak with you about my conversations with my players. I don’t have to tell you anything about it. It’s my problem; it’s the player’s problem. It’s a big lie that the relation is not good, a big lie that we don’t communicate, a big lie that we don’t agree with his positions and his involvement in the dynamic of the team,” he added.

Confirming that Paul Pogba will be playing against Huddersfield Town, Mourinho hit out at journalists who cook up stories and said their surname should be liars. He didn’t mince his words and termed the speculations as lies. The reason why Pogba hasn’t been started in the last few games is that he did not play well said Mourinho, stating that the player understands him and is working to improve. “I think you are nice with your words, because when you say ‘a lot of speculation’ you should say ‘a lot of lies’. There are people in your role that their surname is ‘Liar’,” said Mourinho.

Pogba was sidelined for months after picking up a hamstring injury in September and has not been able to perform at his best ever since recovering and Mourinho believes the injury has certainly affected the dip in his performance. “He had a big injury in the season, a big injury,” Mourinho said. “He was out for a long long time. And in this moment he is not playing well, period. He is not playing well, period. And the team needs him at a good level,” he added.

United are second in the league, 16 points behind leaders Manchester City and are all but out of the title race. With Pep Guardiola’s men rampaging towards the cup, Mourinho has realistically only two targets in mind: the Champions League and the FA Cup, either of which he will have to lift to ensure United finish the season with something to cheer. To get things going in the FA Cup, Mourinho will have to pull his squad together and ensure Paul Pogba hits his fine touch back or the team will find itself on the receiving end.

Talking about Pogba’s position in his eleven, Mourino was spot on and shut all the critics who were bashing him for using Pogba in a more locked-up role. “Do you know which is the Pogba preferred system? 4-3-3. Do you know which is Pogba’s favourite position in the 4-3-3? No.8 on the left,” Mourinho said.

“I would like someone to tell me in which position, Pogba played against Newcastle. Does one of you want to tell me?

“We played with one No 6 and two No 8s. We played with (Nemanja) Matic as a No 6, (Jesse) Lingard on the right side of Matic and Pogba on the left,” he added.

Manchester United clash against Huddersfield will be their second encounter this month, with Mourinho’s men have won the previous tie 2-0. An all-important game, it will decide the future of Mourinho’s men in the FA Cup, which is the only major English trophy they look in contention for having been dumped out of the EFL Cup by Bristol City.