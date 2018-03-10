On Saturday, second-placed Manchester United will be looking to salvage pride by safeguarding the second Champions League spot as they host Liverpool FC at Old Trafford in Manchester. The North West derby between Jose Mourinho's Manchester United and Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool FC will be broadcast sharp at 6:00 PM India time today. You can check potential starting lineup for Manchester United vs Liverpool game in Premier League down below.

The North West derby will be held at the famous Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England | Photo: Twitter

With Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City running away with the Premier League trophy this season, second-placed Manchester United will be looking to salvage pride by safeguarding the second Champions League spot as they host Liverpool FC on Saturday at Old Trafford. The high profile clash between Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool FC and Jose Mourinho led Manchester United will be the 200th North West derby in English football. Enjoying the home advantage this time, The Special One will be looking to bag important 3 points after recording a goalless draw against The Reds at Anfield in October last year.

Currently occupying the second spot and 16 points behind their noisy neighbours Manchester City, Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils are 2 points ahead of free-scoring Liverpool with 62 points in the Premier League. Liverpool and Manchester United are the most successful clubs in English football and combined they have won 38 league titles, 8 European trophies, 19 FA Cups and 13 league cups. While Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has been the most capped player in the North West derby with 48 appearances to his name, Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard still leads the goalscoring charts with 9 goals.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Manchester United vs Liverpool FC?

When and what time is the North West derby between United and Liverpool?

The United vs Liverpool match is on 10th March 2018 and the game will be broadcast sharp at 6:00 PM India time. The match will be held at the famous Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Manchester City vs Liverpool? Which TV channel will show the match live?

You can watch the North West derby between Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool LIVE on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

What can be the potential starting lineup for Manchester United vs Liverpool game in Premier League?

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Young; Matic, McTominay; Lingard, Pogba, Sanchez; Lukaku

Liverpool FC: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson; Henderson, Can, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino

