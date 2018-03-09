Jose Mourinho's disciplined defensive tactics will be put to test when his Manchester United will face a high flying Liverpool at Old Trafford in a blockbuster Premier League battle. Apart from striking a chord between his forwards, Mourinho's biggest headache will be to counter Liverpool's fabulous front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino who have been lethal across competitions. The clash will virtually decide who finishes behind Manchester City in the high octane season.

When Liverpool comes to Old Trafford against Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United, it will be a clash of two tactical geniuses who have formulated their troops on two vastly different ideologies. Manchester United despite being blamed for playing boring pragmatic football has throughout the current season maintained the closest place to leaders Manchester City. Whereas Liverpool have lately stuck a rhythm with their attacking firepower producing the unthinkable. United and Liverpool might have figured out by now that the Premier League title is a distant dream but the intense rivalry and the desire to finish above another will certainly give this battle an extra edge.

Liverpool have been riding on the brilliance of their fabulous attacking three: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. The trio has been destructive, to say the least, and has gone on a record-breaking goalscoring run across competitions. If United have to salvage any opportunity of taking all three points at home, they will have to break the trio and force Liverpool to battle for the ball. There has been a striking difference between the gameplay of the two of Premier League’s top sides, while United have given the ball away more often and pounced on the defensive lapses of the opponents, Liverpool like keeping a tap on the ball and go forward rapidly. Their front three have shown that they can change the match within minutes and terrorise even the best defences across the world.

Mourinho has taken it game by game and is still to find his best XI with ample of attacking prowess that his squad possesses; it’s likely that the Portuguese has to assure each of his forwards of adequate playing time in wake of the World Cup. His forwards have also paid him well and defended whenever called upon. It’s about time that Alexis Sanchez, who has been tried as a number 10 behind Romelu Lukaku and on the left in place of Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford founds his ground at old Trafford and delivers more often. The Chilean despite having not been instrumental for Mourinho, has shown remarkable intent and has struck a brilliant partnership with his teammates.

On the back, United will have to be far sharper than they have been in their last few games. After recovering from one goal down against Chelsea, Mourinho’s men were no better against a confident Crystal Palace who scored two past them before losing them all at the Selhurst Park. It was Nemanja Matic’s injury-time stunner which sealed all three points for United, but the game was a reflection of what United needed to do defensively. Chris Smalling has been in the centre of the club’s backline in a majority of the season and has seen himself getting paired with Phill Jones and Victor Lindelof. An experienced figure like him won’t be undermined against Liverpool, but he will need a partner who can support him effectively in stopping Salah, mane and Firmino.

Eric Bailly has returned to action after recovering from a long-term injury but is yet to start. His daunting physical attributes and fearless approach can do the trick for Mourinho, but the Portuguese would be aware of the storm that Liverpool can bring at Old Trafford. However, Mourinho has rarely shied away from big games; he has gone out there and delivered. From his shrewd defensive tactics to nullify attacks and pocketing impactful player he has done it all against the top six sides and has seen his side lose only five times in the English top flight this season. He can counter an impressive attack with strict and disciplined defence like he has done throughout the season.

Liverpool have scored 20 goals in past seven games across competitions, and their latest Champions League draw against Porto, a side against whom they plundered 5 goals was a rare sight to behold for the Anfield loyal who are now accustomed to seeing exciting football and exemplary goals under Klopp. Meanwhile, the inclusion of Virgil Van Dijk has set the tone at the back courtesy of which Liverpool have lost only once in their past 20 encounters in the Premier League. The free-scoring spirit of Salah, Mane and Firmino who have scored 68 goals combined this season will have to be tamed if United are to cement the second spot on the table.

Mourinho in the build-up to his team’s most awaited clash of the year gave two very contrasting statements. While before Chelsea win, he said it was Sunday which will be special for his men for the rivalry between two Reds of the English top flight, after winning against Palace he opined that the ultimate aim is qualifying for the Champions League and not finishing 3rd or 2nd though he will give it all to ensure they remain closest to City, who have virtually acquired the title this season. It won’t be a surprise if Mourinho gets his defenders stick to a plan and waste Liverpool’s attacking prowess for securing just a point which will keep his side above them on the table. Considering Champions League quarter-final spot will be under the line when Sevilla visits Old Trafford, Mourinho might give Liverpool a nightmare at his fortress. But what may happen, the key to United’s victory will lie on the fact, how effectively can they tackle the flawlessness of the fab three.

