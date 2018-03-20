Ex-Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal slammed the Red Devils for squad neglecting his e-mails when he used to be the head coach at Old Trafford. The Dutchman, who gave Manchester United the FA Cup glory in 2016 used to email his players in order to keep up with the squad.

Former Manchester United head coach Louis van Gaal has slammed ‘unprofessional’ players of his former club for refusing to read his e-mails during his spell at Old Trafford. Van Gaal, who had stellar spells with Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Netherlands didn’t garner many followers in his two seasons at Manchester United. The Dutchman only clinched a FA Cup in two seasons at Old Trafford despite signing many heavyweights including the likes of Angel Di Maria, Radamel Falcao. In the latest episode of Van Gaal’s fallout with Manchester United, the Dutchman shared an instance where Manchester United players neglected his emails.

The 66-year old used to email his players in order to keep up with the sqaud. Van Gaal would send his remarks to players based on their performances after the games. According to the Guardian, the former Barcelona manager installed special tracking system to keep a check on Manchester United players whether is emails are being read or not. Van Gaal told the Guardian that a lot of players at Manchester United who ignored his emails and some even redirected them straight to trash folder.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid bound Neymar to stay at PSG, claims father

Van Gaal, who joined Manchester United after taking Netherlands into the 2014 FIFA World semi-finals, had installed a tracker which used to track the time spent by players on his emails. “A lot of the players were so disillusioned many ignored the emails or redirected them straight to their trash,” the report said. “Van Gaal suspected as much and had a tracker fitted so he could check if the emails were opened and for how long,” the report added. When German outlet Bild asked Van Gaal about the same thing, the former Red Devils head coach admitted that he developed a digital tracker with his IT man where each player was able to log in.

“So I gave everyone the opportunity to prepare for conversations with me at home and to have a dialogue at eye level,” Van Gaal was quoted as saying. “That’s true [that players didn’t respond to emails]. This testifies to their lack of professionalism and I have then addressed then,” he added.

ALSO READ: Manchester United’s early exit from Champions League nothing new for Jose Mourinho. Here’s why

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App