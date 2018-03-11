Marcus Rashford returned to the starting lineup of Manchester United with a bang as he scored two fantastic goals to give his side a crucial 2-1 victory against Liverpool. With the victory, Jose Mourinho's men have gone 5 points clear of the third-placed Liverpool in the Premier League table.

It was touted to be a hugely contested match between arch rivals Manchester United and Liverpool but that wasn’t the case on Saturday. An early brace from Marcus Rashford comfortably ended the game for Jurgen Klopp’s men who entered the match looking to secure runners up position in the Premier League table. Liverpool got an unlikely consolation through an own-goal by Eric Bailly on Sadio mane’s cross. Jose Mourinho side now lies at the second spot in the league table 5 points clear of the third-placed Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho handed Rashford his first start in the starting XI since Boxing Day while the coach rested unfit Paul Pogba in the crucial match. The Portuguese manager sent his side with sitting deep and counter-attacking strategy while the high-flying Liverpool started the game on positive note controlling much of the possession. But the Anfield outfit was dealt an early blow when Romelu Lukaku unleashed the mercurial Rashford on a through ball which he duly capitalised upon with a sublime finish at the far post.

Just 10 minutes later, the two forwards combined again in a similar fashion where Lukaku flicked a ball to the Englishman, who dribbled it past the hapless United defenders and scored another goal making it 2-0 for his side in the 24th minute of the game. The damage was done and overcoming the deficit of two goals against one of the best defences in the league this season was a monumental task for Liverpool which they failed, expectedly.

Jose Mourinho was comfortable dropping his side deep to defend the two goal cushion and letting Liverpool control the possession. The attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were cut out frustrated figures as they failed to find an opening throughout the match. In the 66th minute, returning defender Bailly gifted an unlikely goal to the visiting Reds but it was just not enough as Manchester United secured an emphatic 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

