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Home > Sports News > Premier League Matches Today [Aug 29]: From LIV vs NOT to TOT vs NEW, Check Match Schedule, Venues of All Teams in Action on Saturday

Premier League Matches Today [Aug 29]: From LIV vs NOT to TOT vs NEW, Check Match Schedule, Venues of All Teams in Action on Saturday

The 2026-27 Premier League season continues with four matches scheduled on Saturday (Aug 29) as Liverpool host Nottingham Forest in the early kick-off at Anfield. The day's action will also feature Bournemouth vs Everton, Coventry City vs Hull City and Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United. Here is the complete schedule, including match timings and venues for all Premier League fixtures being played on Saturday.

Premier League Matches Today [Aug 29]: From LIV vs NOT to TOT vs NEW, Check Match Schedule, Venues of All Teams in Action on Saturday
Premier League Matches Today [Aug 29]: From LIV vs NOT to TOT vs NEW, Check Match Schedule, Venues of All Teams in Action on Saturday

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 16:34 IST

Premier League Matches Today [August 29]: The 2026-27 Premier League season continues with four matches scheduled on Saturday (Aug 29) as Liverpool host Nottingham Forest in the early kick-off at Anfield. The day’s action will also feature Bournemouth vs Everton, Coventry City vs Hull City and Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United. Here is the complete schedule, including match timings and venues for all Premier League fixtures being played on Saturday.

Premier League Matches Today [August 29]: Full Schedule

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

  • Match: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
  • Time: 5:00 PM IST
  • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton

  • Match: AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
  • Time: 7:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England

Coventry City vs Hull City

  • Match: Coventry City vs Hull City
  • Time: 7:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry, England

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

  • Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United
  • Time: 10:00 PM IST
  • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

Liverpool will welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield in Saturday’s opening Premier League fixture. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST, with both sides looking to make the most of an important early-season league encounter.

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AFC Bournemouth vs Everton

Bournemouth will take on Everton at the Vitality Stadium at 7:30 PM IST. The Cherries will have home advantage as they look to secure a positive result, while Everton will aim to pick up points on the road.

Coventry City vs Hull City

Coventry City face Hull City at the Coventry Building Society Arena in a contest that will also kick off at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams will be looking to strengthen their position with a strong performance in the early stages of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Saturday’s Premier League action will conclude with Tottenham Hotspur hosting Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The match is scheduled for 10:00 PM IST and could prove to be one of the day’s most closely watched fixtures.

Premier League Matches Today [August 29]: Timings in India

The first match of the day, Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, begins at 5:00 PM IST. Bournemouth vs Everton and Coventry City vs Hull City will follow at 7:30 PM IST, before Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United brings Saturday’s Premier League action to a close at 10:00 PM IST.

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Premier League Matches Today [Aug 29]: From LIV vs NOT to TOT vs NEW, Check Match Schedule, Venues of All Teams in Action on Saturday
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Premier League Matches Today [Aug 29]: From LIV vs NOT to TOT vs NEW, Check Match Schedule, Venues of All Teams in Action on Saturday
Premier League Matches Today [Aug 29]: From LIV vs NOT to TOT vs NEW, Check Match Schedule, Venues of All Teams in Action on Saturday
Premier League Matches Today [Aug 29]: From LIV vs NOT to TOT vs NEW, Check Match Schedule, Venues of All Teams in Action on Saturday
Premier League Matches Today [Aug 29]: From LIV vs NOT to TOT vs NEW, Check Match Schedule, Venues of All Teams in Action on Saturday

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