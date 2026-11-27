Premier League: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted at the possibility of the Premier League club visiting India in the future, expressing his desire to return the support and affection the team receives from Indian fans. Speaking in an interview shared by JioStar, Arteta discussed Arsenal’s impressive start to the season, their attacking approach, criticism of their style of play and the influence of Barcelona’s footballing philosophy on his managerial career.

Mikel Arteta Opens Up On Arsenal’s Strong Start To Premier League Season

Arteta described Arsenal’s start to the Premier League campaign as encouraging but stressed that the team must continue working hard to maintain its consistency. The Spaniard believes the hunger within the squad and the club’s ambition to achieve more have played a key role in their performances.

“The start to this season in the Premier League has been really positive so far, and I really value that, because after winning, you always have that question mark; can you start to repeat that level of performance, that level of consistency? But it’s down to the desire and the hunger within the team and the club to push for more, to acknowledge that we have still huge margins to improve and be better, and just focus on that, to, daily, try to be better,” Arteta said while speaking to JioStar.

Arteta Explains How Arsenal Maintain High Standards And Consistency

The Arsenal manager also explained that consistency comes from developing the right habits and ensuring players maintain high standards in their daily routines. According to Arteta, attention to small details can make a significant difference to a team’s performances over an extended period.

He highlighted the importance of avoiding complacency after success and maintaining the desire to improve across every aspect of the game. Arteta believes that the team’s focus on daily progress is central to sustaining its current level.

“Everything comes down to standards, and those standards remain high when you develop the right habits. Without those habits, you cannot maintain high standards. We make sure our players consistently do the little things that often go unnoticed but make a huge difference in the medium and long term,” he explained.

Mikel Arteta Responds To Criticism Of Arsenal’s Playing Style

Arteta also addressed criticism surrounding Arsenal’s approach, particularly discussions about their defensive record and goals from set pieces. He pointed out that the team has faced criticism regardless of where its goals have come from, insisting that the ultimate objective is to become the best in every department.

The Spaniard recalled how Arsenal’s impressive set-piece scoring record last season was questioned, while their increased output from open play this campaign has also attracted scrutiny.

“Last season, we were scoring a lot of goals from set pieces, and at one point, that was somehow viewed negatively, which is incredible when you consider that scoring goals is supposed to be the objective. This season, we are scoring more from open play, and now the criticism is that we are not scoring enough from set pieces,” Arteta said.

“If we start conceding more goals, will people be happier? Of course not. We simply want to be the best in every aspect of the game, and that is our ultimate objective,” he added.