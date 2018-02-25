Klopp fielded his strongest team to take on the West Ham side that has been trying extremely had to stay in the top half of the table. After hitting the woodwork early, Emre Can opened the floodgates for his side in the 29th minute with a close-range header. After a quiet first half, Liverpool launched an all-out attack on the visitors and crushed their challenge within a span of 12 minutes in the second half.

Liverpool continued their fine form in Premier League and once again the chief architect was Mohamed Salah. Jurgen Klopp’s men registered an emphatic 4-1 win against struggling West Ham United in the game played at Anfield Stadium on Saturday evening. Emre Can, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were on the scoresheet for the Reds as well while Michail Antonio provided the only salvation for David Moyes’ side. Liverpool has now leapfrogged Manchester United to the second place in the Premier League table.

Klopp fielded his strongest team to take on the West Ham side that has been trying extremely had to stay in the top half of the table. After hitting the woodwork early, Emre Can opened the floodgates for his side in the 29th minute with a close-range header. After a quiet first half, Liverpool launched an all-out attack on the visitors and crushed their challenge within a span of 12 minutes in the second half.

Mohamed Salah, who assisted the Can’s goal, rose to the occasion and made it 2-0 for his side with a sublime finish. Six minutes later his partner in crime in Liverpool’s fantastic run of games recently, Roberto Firmino made sure his side took all the three points from the game. West Ham’s Antonio tried to provide some salvation to his team but it all went in vain as substitute Sadio Mane put the final nail in the coffin, garnering his side a comfortable 4-1 victory.

Liverpool has been truly sensational this current campaign and to say the least, they are the only side in the English league to have scored 100 goals or more after high-flying Manchester City. It was also Salah’s 31st goal in all competition for Liverpool. They have edged past the Old Trafford outfit in the league table and sits at a difference of one point from them.

