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Home > Sports News > Premier League News: Eddie Howe Leaves Newcastle United by Mutual Consent; Matthias Jaissle Set to Replace Him

Premier League News: Eddie Howe Leaves Newcastle United by Mutual Consent; Matthias Jaissle Set to Replace Him

Newcastle United have parted ways with manager Eddie Howe by mutual consent, ending his transformative near five-year spell at St James' Park. Premier League side Newcastle are expected to appoint Al Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle as Howe's successor, with the German coach set to begin a new chapter ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Premier League: Eddie Howe Departs Newcastle United With Mutual Consent, Matthias Jaissle Set to Succeed
Premier League: Eddie Howe Departs Newcastle United With Mutual Consent, Matthias Jaissle Set to Succeed

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 16:16 IST

Eddie Howe Leaves Newcastle United: Newcastle United have parted ways with manager Eddie Howe by mutual consent, bringing an end to his transformative near five-year spell at St James’ Park. The Premier League club are expected to appoint German coach Matthias Jaissle as Howe’s successor, with the current Al-Ahli boss set to begin a new chapter on Tyneside ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Although the timing of Howe’s departure has come as a surprise, reports suggest the 48-year-old informed Newcastle’s Saudi-backed ownership that he wanted to take a break from football after overseeing one of the club’s most successful periods in recent history.

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Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United Journey

Howe arrived at Newcastle in 2021 and played a pivotal role in transforming the Magpies into one of England’s leading clubs. Under his leadership, Newcastle ended their long wait for major silverware by winning the EFL Cup in 2025 and also secured qualification for the UEFA Champions League on two occasions.

Ironically, just hours before news of his departure emerged, Howe had expressed his affection for the club after Newcastle’s 4-1 pre-season defeat to Bristol City.

“Every day as Newcastle manager is a great day for me. I absolutely love the football club and that will never change. I think there’s always reasons to be optimistic. I believe great things are possible every season with a real buzz of what’s ahead.”

Despite those comments, Newcastle’s hierarchy and Howe ultimately agreed to part ways, with the Englishman now expected to take a break from management.

Who is Matthias Jaissle?

Matthias Jaissle is one of Germany’s brightest young coaches and currently manages Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli. The 38-year-old has built an impressive reputation through his tactical approach and success both in Austria and Saudi Arabia.

  • Current head coach of Al-Ahli (appointed in 2023).
  • Won two AFC Champions League titles with Al-Ahli.
  • Lifted the Saudi Super Cup in 2025.
  • Previously managed Red Bull Salzburg.
  • Won back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga titles.
  • Also captured the Austrian Cup.
  • Guided Salzburg into the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.
  • Previously coached Liefering and Red Bull Salzburg’s Under-18 side.

Jaissle’s appointment appears a natural fit given his success with Al-Ahli, another club majority-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which also owns Newcastle United. His ability to develop young players while delivering trophies has made him one of Europe’s most highly regarded emerging coaches.

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Premier League News: Eddie Howe Leaves Newcastle United by Mutual Consent; Matthias Jaissle Set to Replace Him
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Premier League News: Eddie Howe Leaves Newcastle United by Mutual Consent; Matthias Jaissle Set to Replace Him

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Premier League News: Eddie Howe Leaves Newcastle United by Mutual Consent; Matthias Jaissle Set to Replace Him
Premier League News: Eddie Howe Leaves Newcastle United by Mutual Consent; Matthias Jaissle Set to Replace Him
Premier League News: Eddie Howe Leaves Newcastle United by Mutual Consent; Matthias Jaissle Set to Replace Him
Premier League News: Eddie Howe Leaves Newcastle United by Mutual Consent; Matthias Jaissle Set to Replace Him

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