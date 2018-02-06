Everton forward Wayne Rooney believes Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba should be given freedom from defensive role if Jose Mourinho wants to get the best out of the former Juventus player. According to Rooney, Paul Pogba is a classic box-to-box player, who can do a bit of everything really well. Pogba was benched by Mourinho on Saturday against Huddersfield Town where new signing Alexis Sanchez was given his first Premier League start.

Although Mourinho appreciated Pogba’s sense of professionalism despite starting from the bench against Huddersfield Town, Rooney, on the other hand urged his former club Manchester United to get the best out of him. “For me Paul Pogba is a classic box-to-box player. He can do a bit of everything really well,” Rooney was quoted as saying in Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football programme. Wayne Rooney believes Paul Pogba can cause mayhem if Mourinho gives him that freedom where he doesn’t have to think too much about his defensive role.

“If he has that freedom where he doesn’t have to think too much about his defensive role he can cause mayhem,” Rooney was quoted as saying. “At Juventus he had [Andrea] Pirlo alongside him. With [Nemanja] Matic and another alongside him, on the left of a three in midfield, that will certainly get the best out of him,” Rooney added. The 24-year old has played 22 games for the Red Devils this season.