Liverpool has been in sensational form this season having accumulated 54 points from possible 60 in 20 games. The Reds are unbeaten in the league so far and look firm favourites to clinch their first league title in over two decades. They recently mauled Arsenal 5-1 at Anfield in a supreme show of strength and firepower.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola on Sunday conceded that catching up with Liverpool in the Premier League title race might be a monumental task, however, he added that if the Etihad outfit maintains consistency, they can be there at the top by the end of the season. The Spaniard also reiterated that the rough patch that Manchester City has endured in the past couple of league outings can be overcome once they topple Southampton in their next fixture.

Manchester City has lost successive league games to Crystal Palace and Leicester City which has seen them fall 10 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool. However, City will have the chance to abridge that gap when they face Southampton on Sunday and then Liverpool on January 3.

While speaking to media, Guardiola said, “What can we say when Liverpool keep nine clean sheets and score a lot of goals? We cannot compete with that in terms of comparing with them. So we look at ourselves, and tomorrow against Southampton, we have to do what we do, and try to win, and when that happens, everything comes back to a normal position.”

Liverpool has been in sensational form this season having accumulated 54 points from possible 60 in 20 games. The Reds are unbeaten in the league so far and look firm favourites to clinch their first league title in over two decades. They recently mauled Arsenal 5-1 at Anfield in a supreme show of strength and firepower.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More