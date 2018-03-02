Arsenal were once again beaten 3-0 by Manchester inside five days in the Premier League on a cold night at the Emirates Stadium. The Arsenal fans were left disappointed with team's spineless display and vented out their frustration on manager Arsene Wenger whose future looks uncertain at the Emirates after two back to back humiliating defeats. Arsenal keeper Petr Cech after the loss aid he understood the frustrations of the fans.

Arsenal fans vent out their frustration as usual after yet another humiliating defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League. On a snowy day in London, the fans beat the freeze conditions to turn up the game and somehow filled half the stadium, predicting a repeat of what had happened at the Wembley just a few days back in the Carabao Cup finals. In five days this was Arsenal’s second embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Premier League leaders with the same scoreline: 3-0. Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech after the defeat sent out a message to the Gunners and said he can understand the reason behind their frustration.

Arsenal fans went all out on Arsene Wenger for producing another spineless performance in a big game. A game which has now left them ten points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and further dent their hopes of finishing inside the top four, with Europa League remaining as the only competition which can earn them a place in the Champions League next season. The humiliating defeat has forced the Arsenal administration to rethink manager Arsene Wenger’s future at the Emirates.

“You’re not fit to wear the shirt,” was the noise from a half-filled Emirates as Manchester City players continued their dominating run in the English top flight. A section of crowd kept spreading jeers through the stadium and booed the Arsenal players at the half time as they left the pitch after conceding three inside the first 45 minutes of the game. Talking about the frustration of the Arsenal fans which was largely evident after the second defeat against the Premier League leaders inside five days, Cech said fans come to see their team play well and obviously when that doesn’t happen they go home cribbing.

“You come and you want your team to do well, and when you are 3-0 down at half-time then you are not happy. Everybody has an opportunity to make their feelings known. Football fans, this is their way of showing this. Second half we improved but the damage was done in the first half,” said the veteran keeper.

“With the conditions like that unfortunately so many people could not turn up to the stadium. It is unfortunate people miss out on a big game. But that is something we cannot control,” he added.

Arsenal have managed just two wins in seven games so far this season and are out of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. The Emirates outfit can cement a Champions League spot next season by lifting the Europa League where they will have to face a daunting challenge from the likes of Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. The Gunners will face Brighton in the Premier League next.

